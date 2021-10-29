More

    Bruce Grannec leaks the 2021 Ballon d’Or results!

    Sports


    The Ballon d’Or award is back! After a last edition canceled due to Covid-19, France Football is preparing to unveil the nominees for the various awards. But one month away from the results, we would already know the big winner.

    The different names were revealed on October 8 and since that date the campaign has been raging. Friday, October 22, the votes were closed and sent to France Football, in charge of the famous individual prize.

    However, the famous e-sportsman Bruce Grannec, would already have in hand the classification and published it on Twitter.


