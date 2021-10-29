Bruce Grannec leaks the 2021 Ballon d’Or results!

The Ballon d’Or award is back! After a last edition canceled due to Covid-19, France Football is preparing to unveil the nominees for the various awards. But one month away from the results, we would already know the big winner.
The different names were revealed on October 8 and since that date the campaign has been raging. Friday, October 22, the votes were closed and sent to France Football, in charge of the famous individual prize.
However, the famous e-sportsman Bruce Grannec, would already have in hand the classification and published it on Twitter.
It is therefore Leo Messi, crowned with his Copa America who would win his seventh Ballon d’Or. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would come second while Karim Benzema completes the podium this year.
Jorginho, from the top of his Champions League and his Euro only arrives in fourth position while Cristiano Ronaldo is fifth.
1 – Leo Messi (PSG)
2 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
3 – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 – Jorginho (Chelsea)
5 -Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
6 – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
7 – Kylian Mbappé (PSG)
8 – Ngolo Kanté (Chelsea)
9 – Erling Haaland (Dortmund)
10 – Gianluiggi Donnarumma (PSG)
11 – Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)
12 – Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)