Buzz Lightyear the film: it’s not the usual French voice that you will hear

Buz Lightyear to the rescue! The legendary character from the Toy Story saga will be entitled to his own film. Will he again be interpreted vocally by the legendary Richard Darbois?

“To infinity and beyond !” On June 22, 2022, Buzz Lightyear will be back on the big screen with a spin-off focused on his adventures. This Pixar-stamped feature film will tell the story of the space ranger’s youth before the events recounted in the Toy Story saga.





Indeed, before being a toy, Buzz Lightyear was a real astronaut. No offense to cowboy Woody, who couldn’t believe a word of it in the first film. In the 4 feature films of the franchise, the intrepid ranger was voiced by Richard Darbois, known in particular for being the French voice of Harrison Ford.

The latter delivered such a breathtaking performance in Buzz Lightyear that it is difficult to imagine the character without his iconic stamp. Unfortunately, the actor will not lend his voice to the storage of space for this work.

In the original version, it will not be voiced by Tim Allen, as in the Toy Story, but by Chris Evans. Therefore, Disney has made the decision to hire Alexandre Gillet, voice of the American actor on 13 films since 2013. The information has been confirmed by the fan. Official page by Richard Darbois on Facebook.

“We shared with you earlier the trailer for Buzz Lightyear, which should be released in theaters in June 2022. Many have wondered (we are the first) about Richard Darbois’ participation in this project, especially that the character changes voice on this occasion in original version (Tim Allen VS Chris Evans).

Well we regret to announce that Richard will not interpret Buzz’s voice (information confirmed by Richard himself). Disney preferred the voice of Alexandre Gillet, who already doubles Chris Evans, especially in the Marvel films. A choice which, if it is not totally devoid of coherence, will probably disappoint more than one “, said the administrator of the page.

However, we can console ourselves by finding the inimitable stamp of Richard Darbois on Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World: The world after (June 8, 2022) then on Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 (June 28, 2023).

As for Buzz Lightyear, the takeoff of his ship is scheduled for June 22, 2022 at the cinema!

