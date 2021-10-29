Call of Duty: Activision acquires a studio that worked on Battlefield

Activision-Blizzard has announced the acquisition of a Barcelona studio, Digital Legends, specializing in mobile games.

Digital legends will work on a new Call of Duty mobile game, alongside Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Solid State studios. The Barcelona studio is known for its mobile games of average to good quality in general, like Respawnables Heroes or Afterpulse – Elite Army. Above all, he has worked on Battlefield Bad Company 2 released in 2010 for iOS and Android, and Bad Company 3 for iOS, even if the game was canceled. The studio therefore goes from one FPS saga to another, and will work on the next CoD Mobile. As a reminder, Call of Duty: Mobile had found some success, obviously in Asia where free-to-play is king, but also among some European players (including via PC emulators).

At the house of Activision-Blizzard, as at Digital Legends, we welcome this new partnership:

It’s about a amazing team development professionals at Digital Legends, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team. It is a big step forward as we continue to create additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players.

Rob Kotisch, President of Activision





Digital Legends’ expertise in the development of high-end mobile titles is without parallel. Most importantly, our teams have already worked very closely together for much of this year. We are building a roster of world-class mobile development talent and teams, and we can’t wait to see what will come.

Chris Plummer, director of the mobile division of Activision

Being part of the Activision family is a exciting time for us at Digital Legends. The addition of our team with years of expertise in high-quality mobile titles, composed of industry veterans and emerging talent will only strengthen the growing pool of mobile talent at Activision. We are very excited to work on one of the biggest franchises in the world.

Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO of Digital Legends

We do not yet have precise information about this new Call of Duty on mobiles, apart from the studios that are developing it: Digital Legends, Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Solid State.

