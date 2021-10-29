Game News Call of Duty Vanguard: meticulous and orchestral, the music will be signed by the composer of God of War and is detailed in the making-of

The Call of Duty have always benefited from careful musical compositions and Vanguard will be no exception to the rule: to prove their good will, the developers are now delivering a careful five-minute making-of.

It will not be a surprise if you are told that the Call of Duty are productions in the Hollywood budget, not hesitating to put the package of all their facets: among them, music has always held a prominent place with the recruitment of certain stars, like Hans Zimmer for Modern Warfare 2, to name but one.

The composer of God of War and The Walking Dead on COD Vanguard

Determined to offer a memorable experience, Sledgehammer Games is therefore distributing a book of developers focused on this specific point, to watch above. For this Vanguard episode, Bear McCreary was appointed to lead the composition: far from being an illustrious stranger in the industry, we owe him the OST of many works, that they are video games like God of War in 2018 (as well as the next Ragnarok episode) or cinematographic, like 10 Cloverfield Lane or Eli. He is also behind the music for the series The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer or Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Concerning Vanguard, McCreary therefore explains having used a whole real orchestra with a soft and subtle rise in power. Its goal ? Start with fine textures, retranscribing the dramatic atmosphere of World War II and the main characters, even leaving room for the improvisation of some musicians. Of course, the highlights will benefit from the full orchestra, including a whole bunch of professionals and instruments, violins to support.





It is recalled that Sledgehammer Games intends to make Vanguard not a simple game in the saga, but well a franchise just as can be Modern Warfare and Black ops, with a trilogy already envisaged. To do this, the American studio announces protagonists with more pronounced writing than usual, colorful and able to establish themselves as the faces of the brand Call of Duty. Just that !

To see if the game lives up to these ambitions, see you on November 5 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Pre-order Call of Duty Vangaurd on Amazon from € 60