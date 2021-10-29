Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: a release date for the new exotic map, from Vanguard

“A huge Call of Duty year”, this is what Activision promises us and we want to believe the publisher as his plans are so dense: through a roadmap, we learn the exact release of the new map of the battle royale Warzone .

You will have to get used to it: Call of Duty Warzone is made to last a bunch of years and with each new annual “normal” opus, the battle royale will welcome a whole new map. This was already the case for Black Ops Cold War and it will be again for Vanguard, the next game in the franchise that will create a new environment… in the Pacific.

When will the new COD Warzone map be released?

Call of Duty Warzone’s brand new “Pacific” map will therefore be released on December 2, 2021. It’s almost a month after the release of the Vanguard episode, scheduled for November 5, and the same day as Season 1 which involved both the battle royale and the Sledgehammer Games title. Players tired of Verdansk will therefore be able to interfere in the exotic and shimmering terrain of this new ultra-vast environment, welcoming for the occasion new vehicles and a bunch of treats to discover on site.

We remind you that Call of Duty Vanguard is expected on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and that it will offer an experience in the middle of the Second World War: its developers have a lot of ambition, even to the point of making it a trilogy.





Pre-order Call of Duty Vangaurd on Amazon from € 60