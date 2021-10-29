Can Mbappé reconcile football with Olympism? / Paris 2024 / France / SOFOOT.com

In 1000 days, Paris and France will host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. And to highlight this fragile and contested event (a swimming pool project has been arrested by court decision), the Organizing Committee has found a new gondola head: Kylian Mbappé. Astonishing choice when you know the bad relationship that football maintains – male – with the rings. Especially in France.

By Nicolas Kssis-Martov

(…)(James)(Bryant)In a letter to the newspaperthen in front of the prestigious floor of the Sport en Seine event, the Paris Saint-Germain striker explained at length not only the importance of the great athletic raout “invented” by Pierre de Coubertin, but also deposited in front of his fellow citizens a certain commitment staff.

We know that football and Olympism do not like each other. It is a long, complicated, even conflicting story. The World Cup was created to prevent the Olympic tournament from taking over the crown of the main international football competition, hence its rhythm every four years (understandably). Then, the IOC will put this professional sport on the sidelines out of bourgeois and elitist purism, paradoxically offering in passing a long reign to the teams of the Soviet bloc with their “brown amateurs”. Finally, football won this shock of the titans by knockout: FIFA looks down on its Olympic counterpart with an amused little pout as soon as he gives him lessons in morality and ethics.





Gold for France



Now it is the economic logic and the issues specific to pro football that often sabotage the importance, for boys, of the Olympic tournament. We felt it recently when a number of clubs refused to release their players so that they could go and defend our chances in Japan. Kylian Mbappé, retained by PSG, rehashes and still ruminates on his frustration: “Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo Games, I wanted to participate, it was a goal, but they quickly pulled the rug out from under me …” . But the one who will surely no longer play in Ligue 1 in 1000 days guesses quite correctly that this time, especially after the last presidential statements, the “patriotic” stake and, frankly, “political” weighs in his favor. “We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment. ” , continues the Bondynois. He does not forget to quote the case of his partner Neymar: “I followed a lot of other sports, of course football with Neymar’s Brazil who were beaten in the final by Mexico (1-2), and Ney, disappointed, who said he wanted to win four years later in Rio, in his country ” . A consolation prize at home after the humiliation of 2014. Originally from 93, which will host the Olympic village and some events, Mbappé already has a star on his national jersey, but he especially wants to complete his record.

Com and new generation

Kylian has a good command of his communication, we’re used to it. If he can reconcile football and the Olympics, in Paris, at home, it is not only by betting on his status alone. He also speaks to his generation and his particular conception of omnisport. An approach to sport that exudes a very pleasant scent to the countless nostrils of the IOC, in search of new modern appeal products capable of capturing the attention of young people in Western or Asian countries with strong purchasing power. The “win-win” which also allows football to stay in the race against its new competitors, the very ones that make the presidents of clubs tempted by the Superleague or other reforms fear not to remain attractive enough to new consumers. Mbappé, him, will bite into everything that happens: “I dream of going to see other sports that we don’t have time to see the rest of the year: judo, handball and men’s women’s basketball, 3×3 in basketball, volleyball, canoeing , even skateboarding! ” With this new ambassador of choice, Tony Estanguet and his OCOG hope in any case to maintain the (expensive) Olympic flame in France.

