Cardinals – Packers (21-24): Kyler Murray did not know how to finish

Arizona Cardinals (7-1) – Green Bay Packers (7-1): 21-24

Everything was in place for a new big blow in the young career of Kyler Murray (22/33, 274 yards, 2 int). Arizona was down 10 points in the last quarter, before scoring, then making a capital defensive stop a few inches from the end zone. What to give back the ball to the attack with 99 yards to go.

The quarterback of the Cardinals then got out of a long and dangerous third attempt before going up to 5 opposing yards. Except at 12 seconds from the end, he sent a pass to AJ Green (5 rec, 50 yards), who did not expect it and never looked back. Rasul Douglas was there, and the Packers defenseman intercepted what could have been the winning ball. End of the match.

In the end, this setback remains logical. Arizona lost three balls in total, two interceptions and a fumble return. Deprived of many players, the Packers have been more conservative but cleaner. They kept the ball 37 minutes, especially thanks to the power of runners AJ Dillon (16 races, 78 yards) and Aaron Jones (15 races, 59 yards, 1 TD).





A collective victory

Without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, Green Bay seemed destined to struggle to keep pace. But the defense and less prominent players so far have raised their level of play. In the first half, ground play hurt the Cardinals, while the defense forced three punts.

Thanks to a field goal scored in the wake of the punt released by the black and red, Green Bay leads 10-7 at the break. Returning from the locker room, Murray launched his first interception. It was then the veteran Randall Cobb (3 rec, 15 yards, 2 TDs) who entered the track to score and widen the gap (7-17).

This is where the game finally gets carried away. James Conner (5 races, 22 yards, 2 TDs) responds to the ground (14-17), but Cobb signs a double at the start of the last quarter (14-24).

Conner also doubles the bet on the next series (21-24), and it’s the Cardinals’ turn to shine. The Packers are stopped five times in a row within 5 yards of what would have been the KO touchdown! Except that Aaron Rodgers (22/37, 184 yards, 2 TDs) is not alone this Thursday. He can also count on his defense. And on the last drive, the hero is called Rasul Douglas.

With this loss of the Cardinals, there is no longer an undefeated team in the NFL. More bad news for the franchise, DeAndre Hopkins (2 rec, 66 yards), who scored the first touchdown for his team, missed part of the match because of an hamstring pain.