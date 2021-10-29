Celine Dion unable to “move and walk”? Shocking revelations about his illness

Celine Dion is suffering from severe muscle spasms she revealed in a press release on October 19, 2021, announcing the postponement of her return to Las Vegas. Since then, her sister Claudette has spoken twice, giving details of what is gnawing at her, going so far as to push the confidentiality into the intimate … But an anonymous source gives another story.

Indeed, according to the information of here is, a relative of the diva would have brought a less reassuring testimony on the real state of health of the star aged 53 years. “She can no longer get up from her bed, nor move, nor walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet which paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost much weight“Says the indiscreet on condition of anonymity. Alarming remarks which seem to describe a very painful situation to live for Celine Dion, resting in her new home in Las Vegas, surrounded by her children René-Charles (20 years old) and twins Nelson and Eddy (11 years old) Her sister Linda is also with her to take care of the younger ones.





Claudette Dion, who she wants to be reassuring and notably mentioned pain in her legs due to the years Celine spent on the steep stage of Colosseum of Caesars Palace, had declared to Paris Match : “What is happening to him is painful. But there is nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me (…) I know she is in good spirits.“So who to believe? If no one questions the version brought by the diva’s clan, there is no doubt that the fans should not be alarmed as Celine Dion must start a third residency in Vegas – this time at the Resorts World – and resume the postponed dates of his world tour Courage World Tour. The financial stakes are obviously enormous …

here is, edition of October 29, 2021.