Celta striker, Real Sociedad seizes the leader’s chair

After the defeat of FC Barcelona against Rayo (0-1) and the draw conceded by Real Madrid against Osasuna (0-0), the eleventh day of La Liga continued, this Thursday at 7 p.m., with a poster between the Celta de Vigo (14th, 10 pts) and Real Sociedad (4th, 21 pts). At the Balaídos Stadium in Vigo, the Txuri-urdinak had the opportunity to take the lead in La Liga in the event of a positive result, they who remained unbeaten since the first day and a defeat against the Blaugranas (2-4). For its part, Celta came out of a convincing success on the lawn of Getafe (3-0) after conceding two consecutive defeats against Elche (0-1) and Sevilla (0-1).





In delicate climatic conditions where the wind and the rain did not spare the 22 players of this meeting, the Celticos gradually took control of the debates. Despite the pressure put on the goals of Sociedad, evidenced by this heroic double parade of Ryan against Suarez then Mina (44th), Eduardo Coudet’s men could not make the difference during the first act. Overall dominating, Celta would also regret this lack of offensive realism … Returning from the locker room, taking advantage of a deflected strike, Isak, opportunist, concluded victoriously in the empty goal (1-0, 54th). In the last half hour, the locals were pushing, like the attempt of Nolito (60th) flirting with the amount of Dituro and the goal denied to Mendez (77th), but Real Sociedad resisted and even doubled the bet on corner thanks to Merino (2-0, 79th). A seventh success this season for the men of Imanol Alguacil, new leaders in La Liga, ahead of Real and Sevilla with one game less. A very good operation before receiving the Sturm Graz on the 4th day of the group stages of the Europa League. For its part, Celta stagnated in 14th place before moving on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano.

