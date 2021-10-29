Clément Turpin not convinced by the opening of the microphones to the referees

Zapping Foot National Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Not convinced, Clément Turpin. In an interview with rugby referee Romain Poite at France Info, the man in black spoke about the opening of the microphones to professional referees in France. A subject that has been in the news for several days. “Discussions on this subject are intense at the moment in the world of football, and we are trying to weigh the pros and cons,” confirms Clément Turpin. However, “I am convinced that opening the microphones is not the miracle solution. Its use could provide interesting openings but we must also look at the consequences of such use”.

A practice more used in the world the oval. Romain Poite, for his part, evokes a “good” record. “Video is a necessity in rugby because it is a complex and very legislated sport. We have this duty of communication so that the arbitration decision is understood, he explains. When we have a cluster of players, we are in ability to see the fault from a meter away but we are not persuaded that the people in the stadium, the viewers or even the players and coaches, can see the same way as us. The only limit that we would put on the broadcast microphone is that we do not want communication within the referee team to be heard by everyone, because this could be misinterpreted, “notes the international referee, however.



