Coline Berry divulges messages from her father Richard Berry, who asks her forgiveness

After having filed a complaint against his father Richard Berry for “rape and sexual assault, last January, Coline Berry unveils messages” of apologies “that the actor sent him at the beginning of the year.
Richard Berry’s apologies? On January 25, 2021, Coline Berry, the eldest daughter of the famous actor, filed a complaint against her father, with the Paris public prosecutor, for “rape and sexual assault”. The woman, now 45 years old, accused acts that would have taken place between 1984 and 1985 and committed by Richard Berry while he was in a relationship with singer Jeane Manson. The actor, he had refuted en bloc in a long text published on social networks. But as he returns to the stage this weekend, with a single on stage titled Advocacy, Coline Berry wants to denounce once again the attitude of her father and shares the messages that the latter would have sent her at the beginning of the affair.
SMS begging for forgiveness
Asked today in The Parisian, she divulges text messages her father wrote to her in January 2021 and that the daily specifies to have consulted. The newspaper reports that in these messages, Richard Berry justifies himself to his daughter, writing that‘he has “suffered the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeanne [Manson]“, his ex-companion. The actor also evokes the”excessive freedom with the bodies“of the latter, specifying thatthere was “no sexual ambiguity“. He adds that he is “desperate for the consequences” that this “freedom“had on Coline Berry. The actor concluding his message by excuses : “Forgive me“, he implores his daughter.
“Today, I no longer expect anything from my father“
Forgiveness which does not seem to really help Coline Berry. “Today, I no longer expect anything from my father, I understood that I would never have either recognition or reparation from him. Only society and justice can bring me relief“, comments the complainant, to our colleagues. She can, on the other hand, count on the support of several members of her family, starting with her mother Catherine Hiegel but also her cousin Marilou Berry, and her aunt (ex-sister-in-law (actor) Josiane Balasko.