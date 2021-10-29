Conversion therapy soon to be punished by law

In the UK, the government is considering creating a criminal offense to combat conversion therapy. The project, unveiled on Friday, provides for a prison sentence of up to five years for such practices.

The offense is said to relate to therapies purporting to transform a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It would apply to all practices towards people under 18 in all circumstances and towards adults who have not freely consented to participate or have not been fully informed of their potential consequences.





An “odious practice”

It is the government office for equality which is at the origin of the project. According to him, the criteria on the issue of consent would be “solid and rigorous”, considering that “the freedom for an adult to engage in such a process must be protected”. However, some argue that even an adult cannot consent to it knowing the potential damage.

The government has launched a six-week public consultation until December 9 and then plans to prepare and bring into force its future law by spring 2022. “There should be no room for [cette] odious coercive practice in our society ”, declared Equality Minister Liz Truss, denouncing an“ archaic practice which has no place in modern life ”.