cooled by Manchester United, Zidane is considering the Paris option!

These days, Zinédine Zidane has often found himself in the news to take up a new position. At Manchester United, his name has been coming back regularly for some time, while Solskjaer is weakened. However, a capital problem greatly cools the United option.

Zidane does not want to arrive in Manchester during the season!

In an interview with Metro, Geremi, Zizou’s former partner at Real Madrid, believes the Frenchman ticks all the boxes to take over the Red Devils. Nevertheless, he does not believe in it for a good reason: “Could he become the manager of Manchester United? Based on its ability to surprise us already, I would say wait and see. At this level, with the performance he demands, I don’t think there is a team in world football that Zinedine couldn’t handle. To run a great club, you need a person with a great personality. Someone like Zinedine, a former top player, can talk to his players and relate to them. He can talk to them without fear. It would be so easy for young players on a team to get a message from someone of Zidane’s stature. I think he would be a success at Manchester United. He has a great track record and I think it’s a challenge he would like. The only thing is, he’s the kind of person who would want to take over a club at the start of the season. The Premier League is a new world for him. I don’t think he would take that risk mid-season. I think he would wait until the end of the season and build his own team in the preseason, ”he said.





Zidane no longer rules out PSG!

But on the other hand, another possibility that could make people talk seems to attract Zidane: PSG! According to Foot Mercato, if Zidane would obviously be taking over from Didier Deschamps at the head of the Blues, nothing says that the French coach will leave his place anytime soon, especially if the 2022 World Cup was a success. Zidane must therefore consider other options and if PSG has always been a destination watched from a distance, the positions are getting closer. “According to our information, Zidane is no longer closed to the idea of ​​taking charge of the destiny of Paris Saint-Germain”, says the site, which specifies all the same that Mauricio Pochettino is in no way threatened for the moment. On the Qatari side, it has long been known to Zidane’s entourage that seeing him on the bench would be a “huge accomplishment”. What will cause an earthquake in the near future?