COP26: “They are liars, they are stupid”, Arnold Schwarzenegger curls the world leaders

ANGER – In an interview with the BBC ahead of COP26, Arnold Schwarzenegger lambasted the great leaders who do not dare to engage in climate policies worthy of the name. According to him, the fight against climate change and the economy can go hand in hand.

Terminator is rising to the front lines for the planet. Interviewed by the BBC two days before COP26, Arnold Schwarzenegger was annoyed by the behavior of leaders who do not want to rush into a real climate policy for fear of damaging their economy. “They are liars and they are stupid”, says the ex-governor of California. “We are the only place where greenhouse gases have been reduced by 25% to bring them back to the level of the 90s”, he explains of California, pointing out that the state is “economically the number 1 in the United States, with a GDP of 3.3 billion dollars. “” It is the proof that it is possible to protect the environment and the economy at the same time “, he says. “If we’ve figured out how to do it, then they can figure out how to do it too. It’s just about having the balls to do it.”

All the info on COP26 in Glasgow: crucial new summit for the climate

The great movements have always started with the people.– Arnold Schwarzenegger

Annoyed not to see the fight against global warming gain ground, Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that the fault lies in part with scientists, too unconvincing. “They give you facts and figures, but that’s not going to convince anyone. If you want to promote a movie, you can’t talk about the lenses you used, how you funded it, the special effects. which you used … You have to tell the story! ” But for him, it is fundamental to get as many people as possible on board in this fight. “The great movements have always started from the people”, he points out to the BBC.

Never short of arguments, the former actor thus tells, adopting a speech concerning, that since he reduced his meat consumption by about three quarters, his cardiologist told him that his arteries “had stopped shrinking”. “So, did I really lose anything? I regained my health, it gave me two more years”, he says. As for his Hummer, the actor finds it much more efficient in the electric version.

Read also

The environment, a cause close to the heart of Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger has become one of the faces in the fight against climate change in recent years. As early as 2006, while he was running for a second term as governor in California, the actor announced a plan to fight against global warming, which would lead California to comply with the Kyoto protocol, which the United States had always refused to comply with. ratify. His wish: to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter by 2020, while California is considered by the Los Angeles Times as the twelfth polluter in the world. In 2010, he founded Regions of Climate Action (R20), an environmental NGO that links committed cities and regions and of which Île-de-France is notably a part. In 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked Donald Trump head-on in a video posted on Twitter, following the latter’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement. “A man cannot go back in time, only I can do it. A man cannot destroy our progress. A man cannot stop our clean energy revolution.”, he had said.

Of Austrian origin, the former governor has also organized an annual climate summit in Vienna for the past five years, the Austrian World Summit.

On the same subject

The most read articles Covid-19: the circulation of the virus is accelerating, confirms Public Health France Extension of the health pass: the Senate votes a widely revised text and challenges the executive Bad weather: the “medicane”, this rare Mediterranean cyclone which will sweep over Sicily Three southern departments on orange rain-flood alert Women’s vote in the presidential election: Macron and Le Pen in the lead, Zemmour worried, according to a survey

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.