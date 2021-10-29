Corinne Masiero would have bought a house in Boulogne

The last time we saw her “officially” in Boulogne, it was rue Félix-Adam in October 2018. Corinne Masiero, in her Captain Marleau uniform, was filming the 15th episode of the cult series of France 2 there, with Benjamin Biolay, Jeanne Balibar and the grandson of Jean-Paul Belmondo. But the attentive Boulonnais know that it is not uncommon to cross her, without a camera and without a chapka this time, in the streets of the city or in the port. That the actress from Roubaix appreciates the Opal Coast will not surprise anyone.

A “hut to be repaired”

On the other hand, the info that we drew in the last issue of Elle magazine is a little more surprising. From the pen of Marie-France Etchegoin, we learn that Corinne Masiero has just bought a house in Boulogne. ” Since a few months, writes the journalist, with four of her friends and her companion Nicolas Grard, the director of a street theater company (…) she moved into a hut to renovate in Boulogne-sur-Mer, two hours from her house in Roubaix. ”

In any case, according to the magazine, this project foreshadows a larger-scale adventure mixing permaculture, artist residency and exchanges with the local population. But it is not known, for the moment, if what she calls “third place”, like the project carried by the eco-solidarity village of the Visitation in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, will see the light of day in the Boulonnais.

A controversy in April

In the meantime, this story adds an additional episode to the story which already mixes Corinne Masiero and Boulogne. In addition to the films and series that she shot in our region, the interpreter of the most crazy gendarmerie captain in France had ” threw a stone »In the town hall garden last April. Visiting the exhibition entitled “Boulogne-les-Bains, photographs 1850-1914”, on the Quai Gambetta, the actress was offended to read, under a photo, a caption she found sexist. She had opened it publicly on Facebook and had published the email sent to the mayor … who had replied. If Captain Marleau has indeed become Boulonnaise, the controversy will, perhaps, be definitively buried. But we wouldn’t eat our chapka …