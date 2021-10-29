Could this be a new Skyrim trailer in 2021? – News

Already busy on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda has drawn on content from the Creation Club, paid work done over the years by the community. Between additional quests, a survival mode in which you have to take into account the cold, hunger and fatigue or a fishing mode, these four contents are presented in the video and detailed on the game’s website.





Free for owners of Skyrim Special Edition, these four creations will also be present in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which additionally includes all the other content of the Creation Club. This edition will be available on November 11 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC for new buyers, but owners of Skyrim Special Edition will also be able to get it as an upgrade “at an excellent price”.

Bethesda adds that optimizations are well planned for the next generation consoles, but we will have to come back later for the details. Perhaps November 11, date of release of this edition and the big concert organized in honor of the 10 years of the game.