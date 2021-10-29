Coup d’état in Sudan: the administration in resistance

Sporadically, Khartoum is the scene of demonstrations by the population, which the army hastens to disperse, often in blood. The provisional toll now stands at eight dead and 170 injured.

But resistance is also operating within the organs of the State which are not yet totally victims of purges. On the front line, the Ministry of Culture and Communication led the resistance from day one, providing information on the development of the situation via its Facebook page. He did not hesitate to use the slogan “no going back possible”, the slogan of the supporters of the transfer of power to civilians. Information relayed by the major Western press organs (such as AFP), which contributes to maintaining the impression of a coup d’état far from controlling everything.

Likewise, the members of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok’s office, still at large, demand the return of the “legitimate” authorities, while their “boss” has been placed under house arrest.

Yet national television is still silent, as is the national news agency Suna. According to AFP, his journalists were dismissed manu militari on Wednesday 27 October. Television director Ahmed Loqman, a long-time defender of civil power, has been sacked.

Resistance is also coming from the governorate of Khartoum. If the governor, resolutely pro civilians, was arrested during the putsch, the directors general called for support “civil disobedience”. The governorate condemned the coup and refused “any turning back”, that is to say to the confiscation of power by the military as under the regime of Omar al-Bashir.

To the free world: ppl of #Sudan r peacefully fighting against d #SUDAN_COUP & they r preparing to have demonstrations on Oct.30th# مليونية 30 اكتوبر

Your #StandWithSudan will help to protect innocent lives

When free people stand together, they will definitely make a difference. pic.twitter.com/3iRotqDnB2 – Mo Shaheed Farah (@ Mo_Farah82) October 29, 2021

(To the free world: the people of Sudan are fighting peacefully against the coup and preparing demonstrations on October 30. When free people unite, they make a difference)

The sling also won Sudanese diplomacy, AFP said. 68 Sudanese diplomats, including the most important ambassadors, announced that they were refusing the new authorities promised soon by General Burhane. Some even gave their support to the demonstrators gathered in front of their respective embassies, declaring themselves “against the coup”.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment and full support to the struggle of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice, as well as to the transition process aimed at establishing a permanent democratic system in the country.”, wrote in particular the Sudanese ambassador based in Geneva. The reaction was immediate, six ambassadors were dismissed including those in China, France, the United States, Switzerland and the European Union.

Opponents of the coup have called for a demonstration in Khartoum on Saturday (October 30th). They hope to bring together a million participants in peace. Walks are also organized in 58 other cities around the world.