Covid-19: “8 out of 10 people hospitalized are not vaccinated” why this figure is wrong?

This Friday, October 29 in the morning, new data on the share of unvaccinated in hospitalized Covid-19 patients were published. This share was overvalued, following a problem with the calculation method.

For several weeks, a message from the government has been broadcast on television, radio or even on social networks. “Today in France, 8 out of 10 people hospitalized because of Covid-19 are not vaccinated. We can discuss everything except figures,” he said.

However, these figures would not be completely true, since they would be based on imprecise indicators, reports Le Parisien. However, the effectiveness of vaccines would not be called into question.

In October, the Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (DREES) of the Ministry of Health realized this, since it stopped the publication of these messages. This Friday, October 29 in the morning, “cleaner” statistics were published, they come from a new methodology.





4 out of 10 people hospitalized

According to the Paris daily, the “matching” method is the cause of these “bad” data. This method consists of crossing the different databases, SI-VIC for hospitalizations and deaths; VAC-SI for vaccination. However, some patients did not appear in these data, because “the algorithms did not treat people with a space or a hyphen in their name or first name identically”. As a result, the number of hospitalized and unvaccinated patients was overestimated.

A new technique therefore makes it possible to take into account “unpaired” patients. It therefore reports that around 6 patients positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized out of 10 as well as 6 patients admitted to critical care out of 10 during the week of October 11 to 17 were not vaccinated. The first erroneous message reported 8 unvaccinated patients. Conclusion: 4 out of 10 hospitalized people received at least one dose, most often they were fully vaccinated.

“The figure of 8 out of 10 people hospitalized is not vaccinated remains valid until mid-August for critical care hospitalizations”, however, details the DREES in a methodological note.