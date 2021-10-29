Covid-19: people are genetically immune to the virus, researchers intrigued

People at high risk for the virus and who have not fallen ill may be able to find an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

An international team of researchers published this Monday, October 25 an article in the journal Nature Immunology and calls for iidentify and recruit people naturally resistant to Covid.

This group of scientists from all over the world (France, United States, Brazil, Greece, the Netherlands), specialized in infectious diseases, genetics and immunology is convinced that some people are necessarily immune to Covid.

The response to infection would depend on genetic factors

The hypothesis put forward in the article makes sense: “In some families, all members have been affected except one person. This suggests that some people at high risk may be resistant to infection by this virus. “

“The clinical variability of the response to infection” could be explained by human genetic factors.





So they propose a “strategy of identification, recruitment and genetic analysis of naturally resistant individuals”, which could thus make it possible to find an effective treatment for the virus.

To find these people, the study’s authors suggest setting up a systematic process to find, recruit and study them.

Volunteers already recruited

The team has already recruited more than 400 people meeting the criteria, but she is looking for more.

To register, simply go to the Covid Human Genetic Effort website.

Genetic mutations that could cause severe forms of Covid

Professor Laurent Abel, co-director of the human genetics of infectious diseases laboratory, the Imagine Institute, who participated in the scientific publication is also interested in the fact that genetics also play a role in severe forms.

The GenCovid project aims to determine whether the severe forms of Covid-19 encountered in young and healthy people could be linked to monogenic mutations.