Crazy general laughter in “C à vous” after a great moment of solitude by Bertrand Chameroy

VIDEO – The columnist for the France 5 talk show realized, after several seconds of a parody, that he was inaudible on the air because of a microphone problem.

In his daily column in “C à vous”, Bertrand Chameroy regularly takes pleasure in pinpointing the small failures of his neighbors at the table. Thursday evening, it was his turn to be confronted with a technical problem which he only became aware of afterwards. In front of the guests, the one who is at the head of “ABC”, namely “The news of Bertrand Chameroy”, unfolded normally his subjects despite the voice taken by a cold and a stuffy nose. “How does it feel to be quoted twice by Gérald Darmanin”he asked JoeyStarr after playing a Home Secretary’s tape mentioning the lyrics to one of his songs. “Well I disbanded directly, I even simulated a stroke”, replied the rapper in general hilarity.

“READ ALSO -” Do not look for a political message, there is none “: Bertrand Chameroy explains himself after a column in” C to you ”





At the end of the column, Bertrand Chameroy had prepared a fake Playmobil advertisement in which, in voiceover, he accompanied a video presenting an (imaginary) box of the famous little figurines in an almost empty French hospital. “Gift idea for Christmas, it just came out”, he launched in the introduction. Unfortunately, his entire dubbing game gradually became inaudible without his realizing it. “Was I closed from the start?” It’s a bit of a shame, we’ll do it again tomorrow suddenly. Another beautiful sequence by the management of “C à vous” », he said ironically, a microphone in his hand, in front of his laughing table neighbors.

»READ ALSO -« C to you »: when Bertrand Chameroy fails to step on Izia, Michel Drucker’s dog

“In any case, we had a good time”, concluded the columnist. “It’s embarrassing to speak to yourself”, supported JoeyStarr. “There were eight of us laughing, it worked”, added Pascal Obispo speaking of the number of people around the table. The second from “C to you” gathered 653,000 viewers on average Thursday evening on France 5 (3% of PDA) according to Médiamétrie.