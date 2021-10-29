Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina share double good news

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner announce two big news to the fan of the Portuguese player.

The six members of the Ronaldo household will soon become eight, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has announced that the famous couple are expecting twins.

The twins will be the couple’s second and third children after Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017. The couple also care for Ronaldo’s other three children, Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins Eva Maria and Matteo, 5 years old, who would have been born to a surrogate mother in June 2017, a few months before their sister Alana.

After Spain’s Hola magazine revealed Georgina’s pregnancy story, the couple took to social media to confirm the news.





“We are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are filled with love – we can’t wait to meet you,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post where the smiling couple is seen holding ultrasound images. future twins.

Georgina has already expressed her desire to be a mother again after the birth of Alana Martina, saying in an interview last year: “My desire for motherhood is stronger than anything. I hope to have more children.”

The Spanish model spent the first trimester of her pregnancy while adjusting to her new life in Manchester, where the family arrived the summer after Cristiano signed for Manchester United, returning to the club where his career took off, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009.