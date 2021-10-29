Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt reviews its copy for the release of DLC and updates, we will have to be patient!

The debacle continues around Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED’s latest creation. Recently, we learned that the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. However, this is not the only postponement to highlight, as there is a change on the side of the sheet. route of the game.

A large part of the players will keep this story in their throats for a long time, as the promises of the studio – while it seemed to make amends following the chaotic launch of its game -, take an enormous amount of time to come to fruition. Moreover, CD Projekt is no longer at a broken commitment with the new revelations around the follow-up of Cyberpunk 2077.

2022, redemption for Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt had given the feeling of having been clear on the subject: between the launch of version 1.3 and the end of 2021 / the beginning of 2022, the game was supposed to expand through free DLC and many other improvements, but this is not the case according to the latest roadmap visual, released yesterday by the studio.

Thinking to make these changes without being caught the hand in the bag, the studio has gone astray and many players have noticed the deception. According to the new visual, Cyberpunk 2077 will only have a few hotfixes and patches to chew on, when it comes to bigger updates and DLCs, it will (again and always) be a matter of patience.





As mentioned in the image published by CD Projekt, The next updates, enhancements and other free DLC are expected for next year and it looks like their rollout is beyond Q1 2022 judging by the visual progress bar.

At the moment, the studio has still not provided justifications for this umpteenth postponement around the game. The year 2022 promises to be more than busy for the CD Projekt teams who currently have to work hard to put Cyberpunk 2077 on the right track.. All we have to do is take our trouble patiently and hope that next year will be synonymous with an end to the crisis for the studio.

