Cyril Lignac’s sweater worries internet users

This Thursday, October 28, season 10 of the “Meilleur Pâtissier”, presented by Marie Portolano, continues on M6. For the fourth week of the competition, amateur pastry chefs are relaunching the fratricidal war between North and South! Cyril Lignac’s challenge consists in reproducing two famous tarts: the bourdaloue tart, a specialty of the North and the famous lemon meringue tart, typical of the South. But this evening, Internet users have mainly focused on a non-culinary detail: the impressive turtleneck of Cyril Lignac.

North against South: revenge! For the second time in the history of the “Meilleur Pâtissier”, France is splitting in two. The twelve candidates still in the running compete in teams: on one side, the northern half, dressed in gray aprons and led by Alexander, on the other side, the southern half, in yellow aprons, led by the smiling Mohamed. For this first round, the challenge launched by Cyril Lignac consists in reproducing two mythical tarts of French culinary heritage: the bourdaloue tart for the northern half, the lemon meringue tart for the southern half. The candidates of each team compete in a duel to seduce the taste buds of Mercotte and Cyril Lignac: those who win the most duels will allow their team to win this first round. But tonight, Internet users have abandoned ganaches, meringues, crispy pasta and limes to focus on a completely different element: Cyril Lignac’s sweater!





VIDEO – Discover the Minute by Cyril Lignac

“Because of Twitter, I’m too focused on Cyril’s turtleneck!”

From the first minutes of this new episode, viewers discovered the famous chef and pastry chef wearing a large white sweater with an imposing turtleneck. What feed the rumors on the side of Twitter: stiff neck? hickey to hide? The bets have been made !

For this first round, the North won the greatest number of rounds with 4 to 2 rounds!