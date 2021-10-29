Dance with the Stars – “It becomes embarrassing”, “It would be a man, it would be shocking”, “It would have been a man my god the sandal”: A comment of Denitsa Ikonomova on Michou’s buttocks creates controversy

The seven couples still competing in “Dance with the Stars” competed in talent, this Friday, October 29 … However, it was Michou’s buttocks that stole the show from the candidates and a comment from Denitsa Ikonomova created a real controversy.

This Friday, October 29, a new bonus of “Dance with the Stars” was broadcast on TF1. On the program: more and more frenzied dances, shared affinities and emotions as well as a good dose of magic. The seven couples still in the running shone on the floor of Studio 217, but the noose quickly tightened. The duos faced off in two groups, those who had obtained the best scores last week and the four “last”. And for this seventh week of competition, the judges were not the only masters of the evening. This Friday, a fifth judge was in the game and it was the audience on the set of the flagship show of TF1. Thanks to his votes, everything changed!

VIDEO – Everything you didn’t know about Denitsa Ikonomova

“Michou’s buttocks mark this season”

As often in this season 11 of “Dance with the Stars”, Lucie Lucas opened the ball. The actress danced to a contemporary dance with Anthony Colette and Inès Vandamme, but her performance did not convince the four judges. However, the second candidate of the evening drew all the votes … and for a particular reason. Camille Combal, Denitsa Ikonomova, Chris Marques, Jean-Paul Gaultier and François Alu only had eyes … for Michou’s buttocks! For some Twittos, the Youtubeur’s buttocks have become “the highlight of the season“.





“It’s getting embarrassing”

As one internet user notes, “it’s crazy the craze around Michou’s buttocks“. Moreover, before his performance then after having performed his Argentine Tango, this part of his anatomy was on everyone’s lips. An insistence that somewhat disturbed Internet users.

“Denitsa calm down with Michou’s buttocks”

In addition, Denitsa Ikonomova allowed herself a few judged comments “displaced“by the Twittos. The professional dancer released: “I like your little rounded buttocks“. Words that caused a real controversy on the social network, especially since it was not his first remark since the start of this season 11 of” Dancing with the Stars “. For many Twitter subscribers , languish on the “small buttocks“a candidate would never have been tolerated if the situation had been reversed. If a man had said such words to a woman, it would have caused a real scandal. Some Internet users have also insisted on remember that “sexism” worked both ways.

Despite this little controversy, the evening ended in style for six couples … Unfortunately, Lucie Lucas left the adventure, but she was happy to find her children!

