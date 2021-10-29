Dance with the stars – Matthieu Delormeau charges TF1 again on Bilal Hassani: “It is unfortunately caricatural”

Last September, Matthieu Delormeau made a particularly notable media outlet about the presence of Bilal Hassani in the 12th season of Dance with the Stars (TF1). “We’ve been asking two boys to dance together for 12 years (…) And who’s dancing? It’s Bilal Hassani. I have nothing against him, but sorry, a guy who has a wig and false eyelashes I do not recognize myself in this style of gay (…) On television, systematically and in all programs, you have to show extremely cartoonish gays because it amuses people, because that’s how it represents them“, he had blurted. Words which then created a lively controversy, to such an extent that Matthieu Delormeau had received several death threats.





A few days ago, Chris Marques was the guest of the show In complete privacy, broadcast on Sam Zirah’s Youtube channel. The former juror of DALS then attacked Matthieu Delormeau by evoking his remarks on Bilal Hassani. “That day, he would have done better to shut up“, he launched. This Thursday, October 28, the columnist of TPMP wanted to respond to the attack of Chris Marques. Far from evading, Matthieu Delormeau reiterated his remarks and aimed directly at TF1.”I do not give anything on Bilal Hassani who has a very good career, I have nothing against him (…) For the moment, TF1 makes a boy dance with a woman by making us believe that it is a heterosexual couple. Again, I am not criticizing. You can be non-gendered. I just repeat that unfortunately, it is cartoonish. When you show a gay on television, it always has to be a caricature“, he lamented.

Aurelien Gaucher