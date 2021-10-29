dinosaur warns UN world leaders of risk of extinction

This video spot from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) urges governments to act to fight climate change.

“At least we had an asteroid, but what’s your excuse?” This is the question asked by Frankie the dinosaur before the United Nations General Assembly. A few days before the opening of COP26, the velociraptor warns world leaders against the risk of extinction.

The scene is taken from a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) spot posted online this Thursday. A dinosaur then bursts into the UN General Assembly to point out, or claw, the inconsistencies in political decisions taken in the face of the climate crisis.

“Don’t choose extinction”

In his speech, the dinosaur seeks to highlight the absurdity of the situation. “You might think it’s obvious, but disappearing is a bad thing eh. But then causing your own extinction is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in 70 million years “, he quipped.





The UN’s “Don’t Choose Extinction” campaign aims to urge governments to implement real solutions to tackle the climate crisis, including stopping investments in fossil fuels.

“You are headed straight for a climate disaster and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions on fossil fuels. Imagine if we had spent money to fund giant meteorites? you do!”

“The great luck of humanity”

The COP26 opens this Sunday in Glasgow and will last two weeks. Nearly 200 countries must therefore agree on a new plan to reduce global CO2 emissions. For the UN, as for many scientists, the post-Covid recovery represents a pivotal moment in tackling climate change.