DIRECT. Covid-19: growth in France reaches 3% in the third quarter, Air France is in good spirits

The essential Yesterday evening in France, 6,541 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized, 271 more than the day before. 33 people died in 24 hours, bringing the total of Covid deaths in our country to 117,590 people.

Tuesday evening, 2.7 million inhabitants in France had received their booster dose or 3rd dose. With great departmental variations, as evidenced by our map.

As expected, the Senate voted yesterday to extend the health pass until February 28, and not July as the government wanted. The two chambers of Parliament must come to an agreement.

No more country is on the “red list” of the United Kingdom, which obliged the nationals to an expensive isolation of 11 days at the hotel to come to England.

For the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, the Russians will be on leave for a week this evening, a decision by President Putin to calm the viral explosion in the country. The capital Moscow set the tone yesterday, closing most businesses, schools, shops and restaurants for eleven days. However, the population is not confined.

Follow the events of the day live:

9.40 a.m. Wastewater, life-size test. The monitoring of water discharged by households shows “since the end of September early October, on about half of our wastewater treatment plants” that the virus is circulating again a little more, affirms, on BFMTV, Vincent Maréchal, professor of virology, and co-founder of the Obépine network. This increase is “not necessarily surprising at this season of the year”, with the drop in temperatures.

9:25 am. There are never so few beds available in Colorado. The US state currently has 1,191 patients with the Covid-19 virus, and 29% of hospitals predict a shortage of intensive care beds over the next week, a level not seen since the start of the pandemic. “We continue to move in the wrong direction,” Scott Bookman, the state’s chief Covid response, said in a briefing.

9:10. On the vaccination of very small children. Pfizer and BioNTech say they expect the first clinical trial data on the use of the vaccine in children – aged 2 to less than 5 years, and 6 months to less than 2 years – to be released by now the end of the year or the first quarter of the next.

9 hours. Pfizer and BioNTech are gearing up. The two laboratories plan to deliver 50 million additional doses of their vaccine to the US government by the end of April, for the vaccination of 5-11 year olds, which a group of outside advisers from the US Food and Drug Administration has told us. recommended on Tuesday, and which should be cleared on November 2. Pediatric doses will contain 10 micrograms of serum.

8:50 am. Europe is pushing up the indicators. The global number of Covid-related cases and deaths is on the rise for the first time in two months, mainly due to a continued rise in Europe which outweighs declines in other regions, said Thursday evening the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. According to him, the largest increases in cases over the past two weeks have been recorded in the Czech Republic (up 234%), Hungary (200%) and Poland (183%).

8:40 am. The governor of Florida continues to attack. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida has taken legal action against the Biden administration, arguing that the vaccine requirement imposed on federal contractors is “unconstitutional.” DeSantis said in a statement, “The federal government is overstepping its power and it’s important for us to take a stand because in Florida we believe these are choices based on individual circumstances. “

8:40 am. Malaysia will vaccinate 5-11 year olds. Following the US recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for children, Malaysia will purchase doses. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter that other options, such as the vaccine made by Chinese company Sinovac BioTech, would also be considered to ensure safe schools reopen. 62% of 12-17 year olds are already fully vaccinated in Malaysia.

8:20 am. Ukraine in turmoil. 26,870 new infections have been identified in the past 24 hours, a new record which beats that of the previous day (26,071). Importantly, there were also 648 official deaths and 5,463 hospital admissions in that time frame.



8 hours. In South Korea. 2,124 new cases were identified yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 360,536 infections and 2,817 deaths. Doctors are worried about the partial lifting of restrictions from Monday (read at 7.20 am). Authorities said they would focus on hospitalization and death rates rather than daily mitigation and develop self-treatment for people with only mild symptoms of Covid-19.

7:50 a.m. … And Air France-KLM is in good spirits. Driven by growth (see below), and by a “beautiful summer season”, the airline significantly reduced its losses in the third quarter. The company ended the July-September period with a net loss of 192 million euros, which marks a significant improvement over the 3 billion cumulatively lost during the two previous quarters. Thanks to the performance of Transavia, it has above all recovered, as promised, a positive operating result, at 132 million euros.

7:42 am. 3% growth in France. The growth of the French gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, allowing it to come close to its pre-crisis level (-0.1%), announces INSEE . With the reopening of sectors related to leisure and tourism, household consumption spending has accelerated significantly, gaining 5% over one quarter, said the National Institute of Statistics.

7:30 am. The Panama Canal is breaking records. The 80 km path that takes you from the Pacific to the Atlantic without bypassing South America broke its tonnage traffic record in fiscal year 2021 despite the global crisis due to port congestion. From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, 516 million tonnes passed through this channel, mainly containers, grains, chemicals and liquefied natural gas. This represents an increase of 8.7% compared to the previous year, which was already very high.

3.5% of world maritime trade passes through the Panama Canal.

7:20 a.m. South Korea lifts its restrictions and sets up a vaccination pass. “From November 1, our community will take the first step towards resuming our normal life,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said. Monday will be removed the opening limits of restaurants and cafes. In the test month that will pass, a vaccination passport will be put in place for high-risk places (saunas, bars, sports halls).

Seoul last week hit its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its 52 million people, paving the way for a planned return to normal. 72% of the population are fully vaccinated.

7 hours. The Senate ready to cross swords. The French Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition, refused Thursday to extend until July 31, 2022 the medical pass appeal against the coronavirus epidemic, engaging in a standoff with the majority of President Emmanuel Macron.

6:50 a.m. The vaccines have arrived in Antarctica. Doses of Pfizer were delivered to the Australian research station Casey on the Antarctic continent, nearly 4,000 km from the city of Perth. The authorities want to allow the 27 members of staff to return to the country without running any risk, while the base has not been affected by the Covid. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley assured that doses will also be delivered to Davis and Mawson research stations.

6:40 am. Schools in Uganda closed for 22 months. Closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, schools will reopen next January regardless of the vaccination rate in the country, announced President Yoweri Museveni. Associations fear that the drop-out of some 15 million Ugandan students has caused an increase in teenage pregnancies and an upsurge in child labor.

6.30am. Global review. The pandemic has killed at least 4,969,926 people around the world, according to the results established from statistics for each country. The American Johns Hopkins University, which updates in real time, estimates the death toll at 4,980,381.

6:20 am. The hospital is still in bad shape. Despite the “whatever the cost”, which has made it possible to restore the resources to the hospital, the Covid crisis has worsened the discomfort of a bloodless profession, which has complained for several years about the working conditions of more and more degraded. Read our article here.

6:10 am. Alert to the shortage of syringes in Africa. The vaccination campaign in Africa is at risk of suffering from a shortage of syringes, the WHO regional office has warned. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) estimates that up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes could be missing in 2022.