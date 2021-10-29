Discovery of a new superstructure of distant galaxies: the underside of a 10-year investigation

What is a discovery in astrophysics? The first preliminary results, or the final confirmation? All of this at the same time?

Practical case: we have just discovered a new structure of distant galaxies with observations of telescopes in Hawaii and Arizona.

This set of young galaxies is observed when the universe was only 3 billion years old. Our calculations show that it is intended to evolve into a very massive superstructure. More surprisingly, this structure of galaxies questions our models since the observed star formation rates were not predicted at this level …

This almost adventure-like scientific investigation began over a decade ago with observations from space.

History of the universe in two paragraphs

The main lines of the history of the universe seem to be globally understood by the scientists who have developed the “cosmological model of concordance” (or the Big Bang model in simplified form) which is in agreement with a great many observations and has a strong power. predictive; however many questions remain, such as the nature (and the very existence) of dark matter or dark energy, the physical mechanisms at work during the first moments, the origin of the very first stars and galaxies, the properties of gravity, or the persistence of certain tensions between measurements which do not agree completely. Thus, new, more precise observations and further theoretical developments are needed to advance these questions.

In this framework of thought supported by precise measurements, the universe has been expanding for 13.8 billion years by cooling, hydrogen was synthesized during the first three minutes, light has decoupled from matter ordinary (called baryonic) around 370,000 years by producing fossil light, the first stars and galaxies probably appeared before 400 million years ago, and since then large structures have formed and evolved to give today complex galaxies located mostly in huge clusters of galaxies themselves located in super-clusters of galaxies.



NASA, ESA / Hubble, HST Frontier Fields



Among the many ways to better retrace the history of the structuring of the universe, following the evolution of galaxies from the very distant universe by observing them is a track explored for a long time, always rich and fruitful in results. Recently, a relatively close and emerging field of study has emerged, that of trying to understand how galaxies are formed and evolve, but here the clusters of galaxies which have become the largest structures in the universe.

Clusters of galaxies

Clusters of galaxies are a set of thousands of galaxies, hot gas and … 80% dark matter (this matter which gravitates but is not observable, currently hypothetical but whose presence is consistent in astrophysics), weighing about 1014 solar masses in total. These are fascinating structures to understand, since they can tell us about the values ​​of certain cosmological parameters (such as the density of dark matter in the Universe) as well as many physical processes such as gravitational collapse (the fact that the matter is attracted by a denser zone by gravitational attraction) in the most massive halos, the link between dark matter and baryon, energy exchanges at large scales, or the evolution of galaxies in dense medium.

However, the “parents” of these clusters (the progenitors) are almost unobserved in the past, because it is very difficult to detect, whereas we would like to be able to trace their kinship, their past and thus compare the data with the predictions of models and simulations. From then on, teams of astrophysicists redouble their efforts and cunning to observe and try to identify these elusive clusters of distant galaxies, which are called galaxy protoamas.

Why are protoamas of galaxies difficult to detect? Unless you have a spectroscopic reading which gives precisely the distances and speeds of galaxies, or use a method detecting hot gas (in X-rays or in the millimeter), the images of the sky alone, although precise, do not allow to differentiate the galaxies belonging to a cluster or protoamas from galaxies in the foreground or background: the images show many galaxies without it being easy to determine with precision whether there is a protoamas or – if there is – which are the member galaxies.

What do we think we know and what do we know about galaxy protoamas?

The protoamas are therefore the missing pieces of the puzzle allowing to reconstruct with precision the formation of the great structures of the universe.



Shimakawa et al., 2018



Since the formation models of nearby galaxy clusters seem quite precise when compared to the available data, the scientific community uses them logically to predict what might be the protoamas of galaxies in the young universe. It is therefore believed that the protoamas of galaxies could form quite early (before the first billion years) and already shelter the most massive galaxies of their generation. However, several protoamas in the end will form a cluster of galaxies by successive mergers. There is therefore not a single progenitor protoamas of a cluster of galaxies, but many, which would make their detection even more difficult. We also believe that the galaxies of the protoamas undergo a phase of very intense star formation and quite limited in time. At the same time, large reservoirs of cold baryon gas should be present in these protoamas between galaxies in order to fuel this very sustained star formation.







Wang et al., 2016, A&A



Several protoamas of galaxies have already been detected and confirmed as such. One of the most distant is when the universe was about 800 million years old and a few dozen correspond to epochs between 1.2 and 3.3 billion years. Most of them contain galaxies that are already very massive and “dry” (no longer forming stars), not really in accordance with predictions. A team in 2018 developed a cluster formation scenario on the basis of 3 galaxy protoamas. While this model is relevant, it appears that the small number of protoamas and the lack of diversity currently limit our understanding.

The discovery of the G237 galaxy protoamas

It is in this context that “our” galaxy protoamas, responding to the sweet shortened name of G237 (image below), brings a novelty. First, it is confirmed by beautiful observations made in Hawaii and Arizona to be at a time when the Universe was 3 billion years old (redshift z = 2.16). It is an imposing work to arrive at this confirmation with several dozen of galaxies scrutinized, led by my dear colleagues Dr Yusei Koyama (Japan and Hawaii) and Dr Mari Polletta (Italy and France).



ESA / Herschel and XMM-Newton; NASA / Spitzer; NAOJ / Subaru; ESO / VISTA; Polletta et al., Koyama et al.



This cosmic epoch corresponds to the maximum density of star formation in the Universe. Then, previous space observations allow us to measure the rate of star formation. Surprise: the rate is extreme, several thousand solar masses per year: galaxies form so many stars that our models and simulations struggle to explain this frantic pace. Finally, by predicting the mass that it will acquire when G237 will have become a “real” large cluster of galaxies, we have calculated that it would weigh 5 or 6 times 1014 solar masses, the equivalent of the supercluster of galaxies to which our Galaxy, the Milky Way, belongs. So much information in an a priori standard protoamas!

What have we really discovered?

The two scientific articles that we have just published in 2020 and 2021 relating this discovery, concern the confirmation that G237 is indeed a protoamas of galaxies. But how did we choose this location to point the world’s largest telescopes? Not by chance, of course.



ESA and the Planck Collaboration / H. Dole, D. Guéry & G. Hurier, IAS / University Paris-Sud / CNRS / CNES



The story begins in 2009, with the launch of the European space missions Planck and Herschel. With Planck, we had discovered about 2000 protoama galaxy candidates spread across the sky, and with Herschel and Spitzer (from NASA), I myself led the program of first deeper studies on about 200 of these candidates in infrared. Their particularity: they should form impressive quantities of stars, given their intense infrared flux. So that in 2015, if we did not have confirmation, we had very strong reasoned suspicions as to the nature of protoamas of the majority of these candidates. But that remained at the stage of hypothesis.

Numerous observations from space in infrared and on the ground with telescopes in several wavelengths, several doctoral theses, many student internships, a lot of questions, sometimes setbacks, proposals for telescopes and ‘ANR submitted (and rarely accepted), unsuccessful attempts, discussions and analyzes later, here we are with this first confirmation in hand, with a surprise as to the disagreement between observations and models.

The discovery is therefore a long process, started long before the launch of Planck and Herschel since there had been predictions of detectability upstream, for one or more decades. It is not over because we need to resolve this disagreement, get other confirmations, preparing for the coming of exquisite data that will come from the Webb (launched in December 2021) and Euclid (launched in 2023, ESA mission) space missions. A beautiful, breathtaking adventure!