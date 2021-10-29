Do you hear it? The “Hum”, this strange noise that only 4% of the population perceives

MYSTERY – The Hum has been heard all over the world. No one, however, has yet found out where this vibrating noise came from, which would only be heard by 4% of the population.

According to some accounts, the intensity of the buzzing is stronger in the evening. Maybe you hear it too, although it’s not particularly loud. Only 4% of the population would be sensitive to this strange metallic vibrating noise, called the Hum. Deaf and faint, it could be compared to the sound of a truck engine idling in front of your house, or an airplane flying over it never straying away, describes the Guardian.

Thousands of reports since the 1970s

Frequently described, this noise was first reported in the 1970s in the UK, when letters from several Bristol residents were published by the Bristol Evening Post. Dozens of them reported hearing a low growl. This one would have been at the origin of several accidents and would have been linked to two suicides. “It severely affects the lives of those who can hear it”, confirms to the BBC Adam Ruben, researcher in molecular biology. “People report that it causes physical symptoms like sleeplessness, nausea and makes them nervous, anxious and depressed.” If the main theory was that this Hum came from large industrial fans that operated near the city, some residents still say today still hear this noise, despite the shutdown of these devices. In addition, thousands of people around the world testify to this strange sound. So much so that Glen MacPherson, a Canadian professor, set up a site listing and mapping all these reports. In total, more than 3,600 points are placed on the world map, the major part being in Europe and North America.

Lots of theories, but no answer

Faced with this phenomenon, research continued, sometimes ending with crazy conclusions. The Scottish Association for Marine Science, for example, hypothesized that the noise could be caused by the courtship song of male toadfish.

At an Institute of Biology conference in 1973, it was also suggested that the sound could be caused by the encounter between the jet stream, a fast air current, and slower moving air. and that this sound could then be amplified by electric pylons. In 2017, a team of European scientists also demonstrated that the buzz was emitted by waves scraping the ocean floor. Their study was published by the Geophysical Research Letters. According to them, however, the frequency is 10,000 times too low for humans to hear. Other scientists have suggested that vibrations caused by volcanic eruptions and earthquakes may be the origin of Hum. Many forums also detail how the Hum is a government-led mind control experiment. Other theories explain that the ultra-low frequency radio signals used by submarines could impact the soft tissues of our skulls that stimulate the auditory nerve, the microwave auditory effect that has been studied by researchers. scientists. Natural or paranormal, Hum has fascinated for decades

