Good plan news Do you really have to wait for Black Friday? This 4K OLED Ambilight TV is at a knockdown price

As Black Friday approaches, one question burns many lips with each big promotion: “should I buy now or wait until Black Friday?”. Considering the price at which the Philips 55OLED856 4K TV is displayed with Ambilight, it is difficult to know if it will be cheaper next month …

Better than Black Friday? The Philips 55OLED856 4K TV is at an exceptional price

If you are looking for a 4K OLED TV, there are 2 things you should know. First, LG is the market leader (and LG OLED TVs are great products for good reason). To compete with them, other brands must therefore stand out. Samsung has decided to box in another category by creating QLED technology and Philips stands out with another house patent: Ambilight.

As you can see in the illustration image of this article, the principle of Ambilight is to strongly reinforce the spectators’ immersion thanks to .. an LED strip. The AI ​​in the Philips TV constantly analyzes the image displayed on the panel and illuminates the back of the TV accordingly. Basically, if a red lightsaber goes through the left edge of the screen, that same left edge will project red light behind the TV. The feel of Ambilight is quite difficult to describe but people who have tested it are pretty much unanimous: the effect is impressive.

The second thing that everyone who is interested in OLED knows is this: this technology is reserved for high-end displays and it is extremely expensive. 55 inches, HDMI 2.1, 4K, 120 Hz, Ambilight, Smart TV… the Philips 55OLED856 model ticks all the boxes. Logically, it is not cheap. Usually found around 1800 or even 1900 euros, Fnac offers a nice 22% reduction on the Philips 55OLED856 and drops it to 1399 €. This is, by far, the cheapest price on the market at the moment. A reduction of 400 € which is enough to make you forget LG and Black Friday.

All about the features of Philips OLED TV with Ambilight

Earlier, we cited a few key points. Let’s explain all this by starting with a reminder on what OLED technology is. An OLED panel has the particularity of not needing backlighting: a black pixel is therefore an off pixel. The image depth is therefore particularly impressive and the contrast literally infinite. OLED panels have 2 flaws: the impact of the brightness of the room and the risk of “burning” the screen when a vivid logo is displayed for long hours. Fortunately, this young technology is advancing quickly and a lot of ground has been covered since the first OLED panels. Today, the risk of burns is minimal and the screen brightness rises quite high.

If you are looking for a TV to play on PS5 or Xbox Series, this is a great candidate. HDR10, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz screen guarantee you the best possible picture and games in 4K 120 FPS. What more ? Nothing.

Finally, let us add that this 55-inch (139 cm diagonal) 4K TV is a Connected TV (Android TV). You can therefore enjoy various and varied applications such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch, Molotov …

