Doctors make radial decision for his health

For many days now, the health of Queen Elizabeth II of England is a matter of real concern. Indeed, the sovereign was recently hospitalized for a few hours before returning to the palace. However, despite the reassuring press releases, many questions arise. Moreover, his doctors have obviously made an important decision. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Elisabeth II of England: his doctors choose to play the caution

An extremely difficult year

Installed on the throne for many decades now, Queen Elizabeth II of England had the chance to experience great moments of happiness during her reign, but also had to face periods of more or less regular disturbances. However, no year has visibly been so difficult for her to manage. While Brexit was at the heart of all concerns, the tensions around his grandson Harry did not fail to put his nerves on edge. To this long list of annoyances, we must also add the tragedy that unfortunately struck her with the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Old today 95 years old, the health of Queen Elizabeth II of England is therefore the subject of a great number of precautions. Even if until now, she has shown a rather remarkable state of form for her age, it seems however that the weight of the years begins to be felt. Indeed, his recent hospitalization did not fail to elicit a large number of comments, even if overall, his health does not seem too worrying. Nevertheless, everyone seems to take the situation very seriously to the point of reviewing priorities, and even reducing their agenda. For example, his next absence from the COP 26.

The family at the queen’s bedside

Well obviously since As she passed through the hospital, Queen Elizabeth II of England was very close to her faithful servants, her usual entourage and of course, her family. However, some imagine that now would be the perfect time for Prince Harry to come and say hello to his grandmother. According to a source close to the palace, he would have indeed been very worried at the announcement of the health problem experienced by his grandmother. Several members of the palace would therefore have advised him to quickly fly to Great Britain to hear from him eye to eye.





Even though there have been tensions between them lately, the Queen’s health concerns have genuinely upset Prince Harry as reported by the US Weekly : “He felt absolutely helpless while in Montecito, 8,000 km from her. In any case, he did not stop hearing from him ”. Therefore, can we imagine a disaster return of Meghan’s husband? Markle ? For now, it would be premature to move it forward. However, the daddy ofArchie and of Lilibet would hope to be present with Elizabeth II of England for the Christmas holidays. A very nice gift from a grandson for the one who must be delighted to find him.

Mandatory rest

In any case, Queen Elizabeth II’s medical advisers advise her to take as much rest as possible. According to an article in Mirror dating from October 28, 2021, her doctors have also decided to delve into the sovereign’s agenda in order to make some important changes. Until the end of the year holiday period, the Queen’s entourage will therefore be advised to adopt a “Cautious approach”. Regarding his schedule, calm will really be the key word. In order to deal with any eventuality, the state of health of the queen will be studied on a very regular basis in order to analyze the situation from day to day. In addition, a member of the royal family will now always have to accompany him. A precaution that says a lot about the concerns that reign around his royal person.

Even if the subject is not yet on the agenda and if everyone hopes that Queen Elizabeth II of England still has many beautiful and long years ahead of her, the question of her succession is obviously a concern for a lot. All the British tabloids have indeed devoted a large number of articles to the possibility of Her Majesty’s death. While some dream of seeing his son Charles ascend the throne, others imagine that William would actually be in the best position to take on this role. However, it is important to remember that the Queen is for the moment the sole holder of the crown of the Kingdom of England and Great Britain.

Prince Harry urged to return to UK to see Queen following health scare – ‘he will regret i | Royal | News | https://t.co/RXsekghFFx https://t.co/WupLDqLCAi – Lorrona (@ibangel) October 27, 2021



