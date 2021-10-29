Dolby Vision in 4K 120 Hz: LG lists all updated models, LG C9 and BX excluded | Xbox one

Dolby Vision is causing a stir in the gaming world, but not necessarily for the right reasons. It is indeed more because of several compatibility concerns than thanks to its prowess that this feature is talked about, pushing the main players in the TV market to communicate on the phenomenon.

Among the most responsive is LG, which has just released the final list of TVs that have received or will soon receive a patch update.

Read also: Dolby Vision Xbox: details, list of games, compatible TV … complete file!

List of updated models

Below you will find the final list of updated models capable of supporting Dolby Vision in 4K at 120 Hz.





Year Model Update version Update availability 2021 C1 03.15.27 June 2021 G1 03.15.27 June 2021 Z1 03.15.28 July 2021 B1 03.15.30 October 2021 QNED99 03.15.75 October 2021 QNED90 03.15.30 October 2021 NANO99 03.15.40 October 2021 NANO90 03.15.30 October 2021 NANO85 03.15.30 October 2020 ZX 04.30.16 October 2020 GX 04.30.10 October 2020 CX 04.30.10 October 2020 NANO99 04.30.16 October 2020 NANO97 04.30.16 October

The 2019 models and the LG BX absent

Among the big missing from this list are the 2019 OLED range televisions like the LG C9. Yet HDMI 2.1 compatible, they will not receive the update to make them Dolby Vision compatible in 4K and 120 Hz. LG had announced that it was studying the possibility of making them eligible, but that ultimately will not be the case.

Alongside the 2019 LG OLEDs, we also note the absence of the LG BX, which was released in 2021. The latter does not have the same processor as the LG CX or GX, which seems to be the cause of the problem.