Don’t miss the Crew-3 astronaut launch this Halloween Sunday!

After several schedule changes, NASA and SpaceX have finally agreed on a launch date for the fourth manned flight of the SpaceX company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft: the crew will take off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida on October 31. at 02:21 a.m. local time (08:21 a.m. Paris time).

[EN VIDÉO] SpaceX: relive the successful launch of Crew Dragon’s first manned flight For the first time in the history of the conquest of space, a private company carried out a manned mission. SpaceX, founded only less than 20 years ago, has successfully launched its space transportation system with two astronauts on board who are in flight to the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 took off and put the Crew Dragon into orbit safely.



This is the fourth manned flight of the spacecraft Crew Dragon, and the third to the International space station (ISS): This October 31 will take place the launch of SpaceX Crew-3, at 02:21 local time (08:21 Paris time), ensuring the rotation of the crew residing in the ISS. Four astronauts on board will be: Raja Chari (United States), who will serve as captain, Thomas Marshburn (United States), who will act as pilot, as well as Kayla Barron (United States) and Matthias Maurer (Germany), mission specialists. The four crew members will stay aboard the laboratory of microgravity for a duration six months, and will work under the command of Thomas Pesquet, having taken up his new functions on October 4.

A docking with the ISS some 22 hours after launch

The Crew Dragon capsule containing the four astronauts will be launched on October 31 by a rocket Falcon 9 partially reusable, also developed by the company SpaceX. About ten minutes after launch, the capsule will detach from the launcher. Docking the spacecraft to the International space station is scheduled for the 1er November at 12:51 a.m. local time (6:51 a.m. KST), more than 22 hours after launch.

The NASA will offer from 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 30, a diffusion continues covering the stages of launching, docking, opening of the airlock and the welcome ceremony. In the meantime, the US Space Agency is organizing various conferences, the opportunity for journalists and scientists to ask questions about the different phases of the mission, and on the scientific missions that will be entrusted to the astronauts during their long stay in orbit.