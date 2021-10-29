More

    EDF loses 400 million euros by speculating on the electricity market

    INFO LE FIGARO – The electrician sanctioned his trader at the origin of this historic “palm” and launched an internal investigation.

    The surge in energy prices continues to claim victims. Even the giants of the sector can lose their feathers, such as EDF. According to several sources familiar with the matter, the electrician’s market activity subsidiary, EDF Trading (EDFT), suffered a loss of around 400 million euros in early October. A historic “palm” in the sector, in an unprecedented market context, with prices four times higher than usual and sudden large-scale fluctuations.

    “The company never comments on its trading activities”, indicates a spokesperson for EDF, while Bercy refuses to comment on the subject. EDF, which publishes its third quarter results on November 10, should not have to spontaneously raise the issue. And for good reason: this loss would have been offset by gains on the market.

    Untenable position

    The bet of an EDFT trader has gone wrong. He was speculating on an upcoming drop in so-called electricity. “Peak winter France” (produced and delivered between 8h

