Endless fiasco (actualis): NRL: delivery impossible before 2027 and a surcharge of 600 million euros

Scheduled for delivery in 2020-2021, the NRL site, connecting Saint-Denis la Possession, will not be completed before 2027 or 2028. The additional cost of the work will be at least 600 million euros and will reach the total amount of 2.2 billion euros instead of the 1.6 billion initially planned, indicated this Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Huguette Bello, president of the regional council, during a plenary assembly specially reserved for the fiasco of the road at sea (Photo rb / www.ipreunion.com)

Started in 2014 under the mandate of Didier Robert, then president of Rgion and since beaten by Huguette Bello, this titanic project is still not finished. During this special session, the Region had to determine in particular whether the 2.7 km missing to complete the structure should be built as a dike or a viaduct like the rest of the structure. Unanimously, majority and opposition included, the regional advisers decided to wait for new expertise before taking a decision.

Read also: NRL: no preferred solution for the end of the project, the Region is awaiting expert opinions

Huguette Bello greeted “all those who have worked” on “this exceptional site and exceptional from all points of view”. But the president of the Region also underlined all the difficulties of the project, whose bill will well exceed 2 billion euros. She lamented “an unusable, unused road, which is making the headlines, which the people of Reunion observe every day in traffic jams from the current road”.

She noted that Didier Robert, ex-president of Rgion, “could not ignore that a delivery before 2027 or 2028” was not possible. “It is not a question of polemics and sterile debates, but it is time to shed all the light on the reality of this file” affirms Huguette Bello.

The President of the Region recalled that the regional authority also risks having paid nearly a billion euros in various indemnities to the construction group (Bouygues and Vinci) awarded the NRL contract. These amounts are “as unrealistic as they are scandalous” said the President of the Region. The collectivity will continue its attempts at reconciliation with the group and “will take these cases to justice” if an agreement is not reached.

Huguette Bello also confirmed that the connection between the viaduct and the current Grande Chaloupe road will be operational at the end of 2021. It will then be possible to travel on half of the NRL

Watch the interview with Huguette Bello at the end of the session





Read also: NRL: no preferred solution for the end of the project, the Region is awaiting expert opinions

As a reminder, the 12.7 km long NRL is divided into two parts. The viaduct section between Saint-Denis and the Grande Chaloupe has been completed since 2019. It was inaugurated in March 2021 by Didier Robert shortly before the regional ones. In particular, this portion cannot be used since there is no connection with the current road.

Read also: NRL: viaduct inaugurated by the president-candidate, half-road still closed

The dike section, between Grande Chaloupe and La Possession (west) is currently stopped due to the lack of massive rocks required for its construction. These large stones were to be extracted from quarries. A cascade of remedies put forward by environmental movements and residents have prevented the opening of these quarries. The unanimous regional council decided on Wednesday to renounce the use of extractions.

Still unanimously, the regional elected representatives felt that the Region did not have the financial capacity to finish the road on its own. They decided to “negotiate with the State an additional financial contribution”. In 2010, under the so-called Matignon agreements, signed between Franois Fillon, then Prime Minister, and Didier Robert, a budget of 1.6 billion euros was committed for the construction of the structure. A little less than half of this sum was financed by the state. “Only half of the road was built and the whole of the envelope was consumed” to Huguette Bello sorrow.

This endless construction site had provoked the annoyance of the President of the Republic in October 2019. While visiting Mayotte before going to La Runion, he had declared “we are hot by the construction site of the coastal road La Runion where we have collectively not know how to be there “declared Emmanuel Macron

Didier Robert did not attend the debates. He announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from political life. Next February he is to be tried on appeal in a case of illegal taking of interest. Last May, at first instance in May, he was sentenced to 3 years ineligibility and 15 months in prison.

Read also: a month of the regions: big legal tile for Didier Robert

The NRL market is also the subject of a diligent investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office for corruption. In this context, the region, as well as the home of Didier Robert and several of his majority were searched in October 2015.

Read also: Investigation into the NRL: about fifteen searches carried out, in particular the Region and at Didier Robert

www.ipreunion.com/ [email protected]