England football – Georgina Rodriguez pregnant with twins, Cristiano Ronaldo close to his goal

Already father of four children, Cristiano Ronaldo will move to 6 in spring 2022. His wife, the Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez is indeed pregnant with her footballer husband.

It was the celebrity magazine Holà which announced this news, quickly confirmed by the couple who did not let the rumor last long. In a post liked more than 10 million times in just an hour, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the good news. “I am delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are filled with love, we can’t wait to meet you, ”said the Manchester United striker, showing the ultrasound of the couple’s two future children.

It targets 7 children

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore be a father again, he who has three children before meeting his current wife, and a daughter born in 2017 with Georgina. The total will therefore drop to 6, which brings him closer to his ultimate goal. Indeed, CR7 loves to plan his life, and his personal sports program is only one facet. He has always announced his desire to be a father of 7 children, and he seems in any case well on the way to approaching this symbolic number.

Congratulations are in any case required for the couple after this good news, even if it will take a few months. Rodriguez has indeed announced that she was simply 12 weeks pregnant, and that we would therefore have to wait until the spring of 2022 to see the twins, whose sex we do not yet know, show up. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother was in any case one of the first to react on Instagram, even if we imagine that she was well aware of the news before that. ” May health come with these grandchildren is most important “, Said the one who is particularly spoiled family level with Cristiano Ronaldo.





Cristiano Ronaldo on all fronts

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are expecting their fifth child ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/o202CP0LOl – Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) October 28, 2021

In any case, despite this busy personal news, Cristiano Ronaldo does not lose a second his concentration, and he even addressed his Manchester United teammates this week, according to The Athletic. Not to share the good news with them, but to cheer them up after the humiliation suffered against Liverpool, and tell them that they needed to find the mentality that allowed MU to be at the top of Europe during his First passage. A lot of work in perspective therefore, for a CR7 which also wants to be a leader since its return to Old Trafford. And not only in terms of performance and statistics, but also in terms of state of mind. With indeed soon 6 children in his charge, Cristiano Ronaldo must also have some tips to settle any conflicts.