essential for the health pass? The idea is progressing





3RD DOSE. Will the injection of a third dose of vaccine soon become compulsory to obtain the health pass? A hypothesis seriously considered by the government, as indicated by its spokesperson, Gabriel Attal.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 29 octobre 2021 à 12h45] Since the launch of the recall campaign, 30% of eligible people have received a 3rd dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal. A third “essential and urgent” dose which is not, for the time being, intended for all French people, but which could become so if this reminder became mandatory to obtain a health pass. Until recently, the government ruled out this lead, but Gabriel Attal told his press conference on October 27 that “the idea is gaining ground”. The integration of a third dose of vaccine in the health pass could thus be decided if the health authorities formulate “a recommendation in this direction”, he explained.

At first, the Haute Autorité de Santé had “advised against” the use of the Moderna vaccine for the booster dose. To justify this decision, the HAS had relied on a Scandinavian study highlighting the risk of myocarditis for people under 30 years old. “The announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain on the dose and the target population for the recall by Spikevax (Moderna vaccine, Editor’s note) and justify waiting for the European body to provide the details expected in the context of the marketing authorization under examination “.

After study, the Moderna vaccine finally received the approval of the EMA. “Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose resulted in increased antibody levels in adults with declining antibody levels,” said the European Medicines Agency. (EMA) in a press release.

New hardening of the government in the vaccination campaign? According to the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne interviewed by Europe 1, the withdrawal of the health pass could be recorded in the event of refusal of the 3rd dose. “It’s something that we are looking at but it is not decided today” she declared Friday October 15th. “We know that immunity drops sharply after six months, so we absolutely have to do this third dose.” At the beginning of September, thehe Ministry of Health ensured Info that a “person eligible for a booster dose will keep a valid 2/2 pass. If the person does a third dose, they will have a new pass on which it will be marked 3/3. But the old one will remain valid “.

Since May 5, immunocompromised people must receive three doses of the vaccine in accordance with the opinion of April 22, 2021 of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council. As a reminder, these are the people:





who have received an organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

under lymphopenic chemotherapy

treated with strong immunosuppressive drugs, such as antimetabolites (cellcept, myfortic, mycophenolate mofetil, imurel, azathioprine) and AntiCD20 (rituximab: Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)

chronic dialysis patients after consulting their doctor who will decide on the need for appropriate examinations;

on a case-by-case basis, people on immunosuppressants not falling within the above-mentioned categories or with primary immunodeficiency.

(since June 18) with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or certain types of lymphoma treated with antiCD20.

During an interview with RTL, Jean Castex gave details on the schedule for the 3rd dose, referring to a relaunch of the campaign in nursing homes on September 12 and 13. Those over 65 will be able to meet again “from the beginning of September”, adds the head of government, recalling that a period of 6 months must however be respected between the second and the third dose. For the moment, this 3rd dose has not been extended to the entire population. A good decision for Alain Fischer as he explains in an interview for Ouest France. “We reserve it for over 65s and chronically ill or obese people because the protection of the vaccine against severe forms of the disease tends to fade in the most fragile after six months. The booster is justified for them , which represent 24 million people. If the circulation of the virus remains contained, there is no reason at this stage to schedule a booster for all. It could be done quickly in the event of rebounds, the immune memory can be easily awakened by a reminder, even long after the vaccine. “

On the other hand, HAS has already indicated on October 7 that it recommended a 3rd dose for caregivers and those around caregivers, a decision taken by the government.

Black cohosh, this 3rd dose is necessary for caregivers according to the Mr Vaccine of the government Alain Fischer “because they are more exposed than the others because of their work, and because the fantastic increase of the antibodies induced by the third dose makes that the disease is probably transmitted less. Both of these arguments support the recall for them. “

As for the current vaccination, you can make an appointment on dedicated platforms such as Doctolib, which starts making an appointment on Monday, August 30 for the first injections scheduled for September 1. You can also make an appointment with your doctor or the nearest pharmacy.

For nursing homes, it is on a specific platform that structures can order the vaccine two days a week. For the organization, nursing home officials estimate that two nurses and four carers, over two or three days, are enough to manage a hundred residents.

Pfizer has unveiled very promising results from phase 3 of its 3rd dose clinical trial. According to the scientists’ conclusions, a 3rd dose would be 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease. “The phase 3 clinical trial, carried out on 10,000 people over 16 years of age, shows” a relative efficacy of 95.6% and a favorable safety profile “, according to a press release.” These results demonstrate once again the usefulness of recalls in our efforts to protect the public against this disease, ”explained Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

Should we be afraid of it? According to an American study, published Tuesday, September 28, the first studies on people who received a third dose are rather positive to date. “The booster doses are currently well tolerated,” said the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). If any side effects were detected, they remain very similar to those seen during the second injection.

In fact, out of 20,000 people observed, 79% reported localized pain, particularly at the site of the sting and 74% claimed the presence of a “systemic” reaction, for example fatigue. “The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate, and of short duration,” noted Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, at a press conference.