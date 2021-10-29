Estimated at 471 million euros, an Italian villa among the most expensive mansions in the world

Villa Aurora will soon be auctioned. A sale that promises to be historic.

In Rome, could Villa Aurora soon win the title of the most expensive villa in the world? The Casino dell’Aurora, annex of Villa Ludovisi, better known as Villa Aurora will be auctioned on January 18, 2022, tells La Repubblica. It is estimated at 471 million euros.

If it leaves at that price, it will become one of the most expensive villas in the world. While it is complicated to compile an exhaustive list of the most expensive real estate in the world (because there is no reliable database on this subject), several sales have peaked in recent years. In New York, for example, an apartment sold for $ 238 million in 2019, a historic record for housing in the United States. In France, the villa Les Cèdres, located on the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat peninsula between Nice and Monaco, was put up for sale in 2017 for 350 million euros. We also know that in 2015 the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman bought the “Château Louis XIV”, near Paris, for 275 million euros. In 2018, a villa in a popular area of ​​Hong Kong was for sale for $ 446 million through Christie’s.

But there is always a very clear difference between the asking price and the price paid for this type of property, with big negotiations involved. For example, The One, a huge villa in Los Angeles, was estimated by its owner originally at 500 million euros. After the latter’s bankruptcy, the house was finally put up for sale at 225 million dollars. And we do not yet know at what price it will really leave.





/ © Wikipedia

/ © Wikipedia

A house that houses two treasures

As for Villa Aurora, why could this Italian property become one of the biggest real estate sales in history? Quite simply because it houses two treasures. The first is the unique mural work by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, known as Caravaggio. The second treasure is a fresco by Guercino, a contemporary painter by Michelangelo.

Villa Aurora was part of a larger complex, Villa Ludovisi. The latter was built in the 1620s and is now destroyed.