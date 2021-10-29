EUROLIGUE – Monaco corrects CSKA, Okobo guides ASVEL

Monaco – CSKA Moscow: 97-80

Monaco beat CSKA Moscow (97-80) on Friday evening in its Gaston-Médecin hall. After a victory against the Red Star of Belgrade (70-62) last Tuesday, already in its hall, the ‘Roca Team’ has therefore chained a second consecutive success in the competition and brings its total to four victories for three defeats. The Monegasques are therefore seventh in the Euroleague ranking.

There were two Monaco against CSKA Moscow. Before the break, Zvezdan Mitrovic’s men, paralyzed by the issue, like Mike James, were overwhelmed. Then, again like the American leader on his basket offering +14 to Monaco (90-76, 39th), they were perfect in fighting spirit to end the meeting with the biggest gap of the match (+17). From -22 to +17, Monaco made a big difference, like that, emotional, of the audience of the Gaston-Médecin room.

The start of the meeting was however nightmarish for the Monegasques. Quickly led 0-6, Monaco took three minutes to register their first points. Despite the entry of Mike James, captain for one night, Monaco continued to sink to accumulate a deficit of 18 points (7-25, 9th). Fortunately, two three-point baskets from the brand new recruit, Dwayne Bacon, and Rob Gray, on the wire, kept in touch at the end of the first quarter (13-25).

Still, the break changed everything. Under the impetus of Hall and Bacon, with indisputable physical power, Mitrovic’s men turned the tables. And James, authors beautiful penetrations, got into tune. After conceding a 14-0 (26th), the Muscovites gave up. And as against ASVEL two days ago, they bowed to a French floor.





Panathinaikos – ASVEL: 84-70

Villeurbanne, boosted by the sparkling Elie Okobo, won Friday in Athens on the ground of Panathinaikos (84-70), his fifth success in seven days of Euroleague. The 24-year-old French leader, back in France after three unsuccessful seasons in the United States, has stacked 35 points in Greece. Already decisive during the feat against CSKA Moscow (70-68) Wednesday by scoring six points in the last minutes, Okobo did it again.

First a three-point shot to put his family out of reach (79-70) with less than a minute remaining to play. Then another shoot behind the line, at the end of possession and after a step-back, to kill the suspense (82-70), 21 seconds from the end. Finally two last free throws to complete the score four seconds from the buzzer. It was his fourth game with at least 23 points on the European stage this season and obviously his personal best in the Euroleague, which he has discovered this season.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Giannis, for his return to his hometown of Athens also signed his best performance in the jersey of Asvel (12 points, six rebounds). Next European match Thursday for Asvel. It will be against Kazan, striker of Real Madrid (65-58) a little earlier in the evening.

