    Euromillions: we know who won the jackpot of 220 million euros

    The biggest win in the history of the Euromillions was won in mid-October by a young Polynesian who was playing for the first time.

    The lucky one, who used to see her grandfather play the lottery, but had never taken the plunge, validated her winning ticket in Tahiti, indicates the FDJ.

    By winning the bet, she won the biggest win ever since the creation of the Euromillions in 2004.

    “I’ll keep it simple”

    “I won’t change. I will keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk around in bare feet, ”she said in a statement. “I want to travel the world with my family and in particular to discover the snow, which I have never seen”.

    The now multimillionaire also wants to buy a foothold on all continents, support solidarity actions in favor of children and perhaps create her own business.


    A random grid

    The young Polynesian won the bet with the winning combination 21 26 31 34 34 49, and the star numbers 2 and 5. She chose her numbers using the “flash” system, which lets chance decide the composition of the grid. .

    The previous super jackpot was pocketed in Switzerland. It was a gain of 210 million euros, brought into play on February 26, 2021.

    In France, the last record dates back to December 2020. A player from the South of France then won the 200 million euros involved.


