    Evan Fournier is 29, and as a gift the Knicks gave him first place in the East

    Little night that ends, with two main events that really punctuated our night. A first shock in the East, which saw the Knicks win in extremis against the Bulls who came back strong, and a second in the West, the scene of Steph Curry’s awkwardness at the end of the match and the deserved victory of the Grizzlies by Ja Morant. Can we summarize all this for you in deuspi? Go on !

    # The results of the night

    # What you must remember

    • Andre Drummond faced his old franchise but it was especially Joel Embiid who badly trampled the Pistons. Five games, five losses, Cade Cunningham who can not find the entrance to the room, what a great start to the season in Michigan
    • The Wizards go on and are definitely part of the nice surprises of the start of the season
    • Trae Young is already fed up with the new rules
    • The Knicks started very strong, the Bulls finished very strong, but not enough to stop New York from going for a forceps victory
    • Evan Fournier is 29 years old today so we do not talk about his match yesterday, even if he defended very well
    • Joakim Noah was honored
    • Derrick Rose was acclaimed
    • The Jazz continue their health journey, you have to say it guys if it’s too easy
    • 16 points and 14 rebounds for Rudy Gobert aka the favorite in the MVP race
    • The Spurs led 19-1 against the Mavs. Yes yes, 19-1
    • But Luka Doncic and his cutlery finally took the derby against the pupils of Pop
    • Frank Ntilikina played 14 minutes and crashed twice from the parking lot
    • Warriors lost their first game of the season at home to the Grizzlies
    • Thank you Stephen Curry who decided not to take a single shot at the end of the match
    • Thank you Ja Morant too, still author of a huge match

    # Classification

    ranking 29 October 2021

    # Tonight’s program

    • 1h: Raptors – Magic
    • 1h30: Nets – Pacers
    • 1h30: Heat – Hornets
    • 2h: Pelicans – Kings
    • 4h: Nuggets – Mavericks
    • 4h: Blazers – Clippers
    • 4:30 am: Lakers – Cavs

    The sun has just risen, another beautiful day, breakfast friend, that’s the summary. The following ? Tonight for one more night in the big book of our NBA fan life. It never stops, that’s what we love.


