Evan Fournier is 29, and as a gift the Knicks gave him first place in the East

Little night that ends, with two main events that really punctuated our night. A first shock in the East, which saw the Knicks win in extremis against the Bulls who came back strong, and a second in the West, the scene of Steph Curry’s awkwardness at the end of the match and the deserved victory of the Grizzlies by Ja Morant. Can we summarize all this for you in deuspi? Go on !

Andre Drummond faced his old franchise but it was especially Joel Embiid who badly trampled the Pistons. Five games, five losses, Cade Cunningham who can not find the entrance to the room, what a great start to the season in Michigan

The Wizards go on and are definitely part of the nice surprises of the start of the season

Trae Young is already fed up with the new rules

The Knicks started very strong, the Bulls finished very strong, but not enough to stop New York from going for a forceps victory

Evan Fournier is 29 years old today so we do not talk about his match yesterday, even if he defended very well

Joakim Noah was honored

Derrick Rose was acclaimed

The Jazz continue their health journey, you have to say it guys if it’s too easy

16 points and 14 rebounds for Rudy Gobert aka the favorite in the MVP race

The Spurs led 19-1 against the Mavs. Yes yes, 19-1

But Luka Doncic and his cutlery finally took the derby against the pupils of Pop

Frank Ntilikina played 14 minutes and crashed twice from the parking lot

Warriors lost their first game of the season at home to the Grizzlies

Thank you Stephen Curry who decided not to take a single shot at the end of the match

Thank you Ja Morant too, still author of a huge match

The United Center welcome for Derrick Rose… ❤️pic.twitter.com/CbxmuRE73P – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021

The question now is whether Alex Caruso will be a substitute All-Star or a regular All-Star.pic.twitter.com/Xrxg6U0o7h – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021

Put it on the deck & throw down.

Triple threat into a pullup J. Joel Embiid showing his full arsenal on NBA League Pass ⤵️https: //t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hJiYcHjm6i – NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

Bradley Beal creates with the handle 🔥@WashWizards 42@ATLHawks 36 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/fFJ6r4QWZc – NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

This Bradley Beal 🌪️ is wild. Watch WAS / ATL on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/nk8SfHx4Tt – NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson become the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/waKSIfVwCA – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Luka Doncic and Bryn Forbes trade 3s to close a WILD first half 🔥 23-3 @spurs opening run.

31-4 @dallasmavs run in response. 2-point game… we still have 24 minutes left on NBA League Pass! ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/zOuRtG6fi5 – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph dances and splashes .. @warriors rolling early on NBA League Pass! Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/alCKYXSrGn – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Luka getting into his stepback bag 😳 Late 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/SFxTlCgBOc – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Tea @warriors are moving the 🏀 on NBA League Pass! Watch the 2Q: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/4XkOWiDzRm – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph off one-leg?

From out there !? Just stop it. He’s got 22 at halftime .. watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/eHn6Sk4hfd – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja ties his career high with 18 in the 3Q 🔥@memgrizz 73@warriors 79 Catch the 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/VJj1Zr837D – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph’s 30-footer off 1 leg in #PhantomCam.. he’s up to 36 points on League Pass. 10 minutes left ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/XEBZjTTPEs – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja from DEEEEP 🔭@memgrizz up 3 with 3 minutes left… Watch Live on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/hsGGRCFsm8 – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

🚫 SLO-MO SAYS NO 🚫@memgrizz up 1 under 1 minute in OT .. Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/cn2IDKQJbg – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja spins in.

He’s got 30. 57.2 left in OT .. Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/BGIcDy6Qdg – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Bradley Beal’s balanced night leads the @WashWizards to 4-1! Montrezl Harrell: 25 PTS, 13 REB

Kyle Kuzma: 21 PTS, 3 STL

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/J1AzS8zl9m – NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

# Tonight’s program

1h: Raptors – Magic

1h30: Nets – Pacers

1h30: Heat – Hornets

2h: Pelicans – Kings

4h: Nuggets – Mavericks

4h: Blazers – Clippers

4:30 am: Lakers – Cavs

The sun has just risen, another beautiful day, breakfast friend, that’s the summary. The following ? Tonight for one more night in the big book of our NBA fan life. It never stops, that’s what we love.