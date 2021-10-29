Exceptional purchasing power bonus of 1000 euros: why are new employees eligible?

The exceptional purchasing power bonus is renewed by the amending finance law for 2021 published in Official newspaper July 20, 2021. The “Macron bonus” benefits more employees.

Good news for the wallets of many French people: the “Macron premium” is renewed. On its platform, the Public Service announces this Wednesday, October 27 that the exceptional purchasing power bonus of 1,000 euros is renewed by the amending finance law for 2021.

Who can claim it?

This bonus will be granted to employees earning less than three times the minimum wage, and is exempt from tax and social contributions. It benefits “employees under an employment contract, temporary workers or public officials of a public industrial and commercial establishment or of a public administrative establishment when it employs personnel governed by private law on the date of payment. “.





It can replace an increase in remuneration or a bonus provided for by a salary agreement, the employment contract or a practice in force in the company or public establishment.

Since October 27, new employees may be eligible. In fact, following the increase in the minimum growth wage (Smic) of 2.2% on October 1, 2021, employees who earn a maximum of € 4,768.41, compared to € 4,663.74 previously, are now eligible for the purchasing power bonus, known as Macron premium or PEPA, specifies the site of the Public Service.

How much is the premium?

It is capped at 1,000 euros for establishments that have not signed a profit-sharing agreement, and 2,000 euros for those that have signed such an agreement, “or in companies with less than 50 employees or for employees of the second line. “

It is paid between the 1er June 2021 and March 31, 2022, at the company’s discretion. She is tax exempt, social contributions and contributions, up to a limit of 1,000 euros