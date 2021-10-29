executives of a Japanese company accused of slavery

Current executive and two ex-executives of a Japanese agricultural company based in Ecuador have been charged with human trafficking and exploitation

A judge banned the three people, Ecuadorians, from leaving the country and placed them under electronic surveillance. “In addition, she ordered the ban on the alienation of movable and immovable property in the name of the company Furukawa to guarantee possible comprehensive reparations to the victims,” ​​said the prosecutor’s office.

Furukawa, present in Ecuador since 1963, grows and processes abaca, a species of banana whose very resistant fibers are used to make fine paper or in the automotive industry.





Inhumane conditions

The company, a subsidiary of the Japanese FPC Marketing, was denounced for having promoted “unworthy, precarious and inhuman living, housing and working conditions”.

A report by the People’s Defender compared these conditions to “a contemporary form of slavery,” recalls the prosecution. Former workers accuse Furukawa of violating human rights and forcing its workers to work in inhumane conditions on its plantations, where entire families, including children, work.

A constitutional judge last April condemned the company to compensate some 120 former employees for an amount not yet fixed, and to hand over five hectares of land to each of them.