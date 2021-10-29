experts deliver damning report on country’s colonial past

Already described as overwhelming by its first readers, the report delivered by the Special Commission looks at 80 years of Belgian colonial history in Central Africa to restore historical truth. There are three countries in the Belgian colonial past, Congo-Kinshasa from 1885 to 1960, and the double protectorate of Ruanda-Urundi after the German defeat of 1918 until 1962. Belgian colonialism was dominated by brutality.

With our correspondent in Brussels, Pierre Benazet

The experts appointed by the “Special Commission to examine the Independent State of the Congo and the colonial past of Belgium in the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi, its consequences and the follow-up to be reserved” come from report to parliamentarians of the House of Representatives.





Racism, brutality, forced labor …

Throughout the 689 pages of their report, historians paint a gloomy picture of the presence of Belgians in Central Africa: forced labor, brutality, violence, permanent constraint, the imposition of laws that have permanently modified traditional sociability, in particular with the lowering of the role of women, and racism as the basis of colonial administration. Roads and other infrastructure were not used to develop the colonies, but to allow the exploitation of resources for their export to Belgium. From the looting of the beginnings of colonization in the nineteenth century to agriculture or mining 80 years later, there is no question of developing the territory for the benefit of the metropolis.

The second part of the report specifically recommends reparations that Belgium should put in place, for example presenting an official apology that goes beyond the regrets formally expressed by King Philippe in his personal name, or even returning thousands of African objects. present in Belgian museums. A law is also planned for the start of 2022 on this point. The parliamentarians of the special commission will also, according to the authors of the report, examine the issue of financial reparations.

