Face: Silent Hill-inspired survival horror coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in petrifying trailer

When it was released, Visage made the buzz and its popularity has only grown since then: interested parties will be delighted to learn that the game will soon land on two new platforms, namely the PS5 and the Xbox Series.

The least we can say is that PT, the famous demo of Silent Hills by Hideo Kojima, has left its mark. Its cancellation has certainly stabbed millions of players, but also regaled developers who have been inspired to their heart’s content to extend the experience in their own production. This is a bit the case with Visage, a title released a year ago on consoles and designed by the small studio SadSquare. Good news, it will soon be available to an even larger target.

Horror in 4K

The developers have just announced it: Visage Enchanced Edition will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. In fact, on the latter, the title is already available (notably via the Xbox Game Pass) while the Sony machine scoops a simple “Coming soon”.





So what’s new on the program? A definition in 4K, a framerate at sixty frames per second, from enhanced graphics and reduced loading times drastically while the DualSense will display a nice compatibility with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. Suffice to say that the immersion will only be reinforced, which is ideal in a title like this.

To scare you now, you can already dive into the trailer provided for this purpose, available in our player above. This one should give you a good look at this title with many puzzles and narrow corridors populated with unsavory entities at a family dinner.

note that if you already own Visage on PS4 or Xbox One, the upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series is completely free. And it is very pleasant.