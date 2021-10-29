Fairphone offers ethical and eco-friendly true wireless headphones

2

The Dutch from Fairphone have just announced the release of a pair of headphones true wireless, very classic at first glance, but with unprecedented ethical and ecological promises.

Short battery life and the ecological and humanitarian disaster caused by the extraction of rare materials are ongoing concerns for Fairphone. True to its ideals, the manufacturer is launching into this completely saturated market with an ethical and environmentally friendly product. Thus, Fairphone headphones are made from 30% recycled plastics and some of the gold used to design the electronic parts comes from fair trade.

Still in an ecological approach, Fairphone announces that it has optimized the battery charging speed with a view to preserving its lifespan. However, the Dutch manufacturer does not communicate in any way on the autonomy or charging time of the headphones. The only information to be put in our mouths on this subject is the battery capacity of the case and the headphones which are respectively 500 mAh and 45 mAh.