Fall in sight, Apple and Amazon disappointed, inflation to watch



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS EXPECTED TO FALL

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to drop on Friday at the opening after the results and forecasts below expectations from Apple and Amazon, which tarnish a week of broadly buoyant results, and before new economic indicators likely to fuel inflationary fears.

Index futures suggest a decline of 0.36% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.27% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.36% for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it could yield around 0.2% according to the first available indications.

Apple and Amazon lost 3.4% and 4% respectively in out-of-session trades after the Wall Street close on Thursday night, in reaction to lower-than-expected quarters and forecasts weighed down by supply, logistics and labor issues -work.

The futures contracts on the major Wall Street indices suggest for the moment an opening slightly lower for the Dow Jones (-0.19%) but more marked for the S&P 500 (-0.39%) and especially for the Nasdaq (-0.72%).

In Europe, the morning will once again be enlivened by company publications, including those from BNP Paribas, Holcim, Safran and Daimler.

The macroeconomic agenda for this last session of the month is also busy with, in particular, the first estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) in France, Germany and the euro zone as well as the first estimate of inflation in the euro zone in October. , which should confirm the acceleration of the rise in prices.

This last figure could revive the debate on the position of the European Central Bank (ECB) the day after a press conference by Christine Lagarde deemed unconvincing by many observers.

“Lagarde visibly lacked support in the Council to respond more firmly to the markets’ anticipation of a rate hike by the end of 2022, which probably reflects differences on inflation within the Council”, explains Oliver. Rakau, Oxford Economics economist.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET





The New York Stock Exchange finished higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and S & P-500 setting record highs in the wake of Apple and Amazon’s gains ahead of the release of their quarterly results, while strong results d ‘other firms like Caterpillar (+ 4%) reassured about their profitability despite the slowdown in economic growth.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.68%, or 239.79 points, to 35,727.63, the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 44.74 points (+ 0.98%) to 4,596.42 and the Nasdaq Composite a advanced 212.28 points (+ 1.39%) to 15,448.12.

Tesla, Apple and Amazon were the main catalysts for Nasdaq.

The rise of these heavyweights and the drop in jobless claims offset the disappointing third quarter GDP growth figure (only + 2% at an annualized rate).

This Friday’s trend could be influenced by US household income and expenditure statistics, due at 12:30 GMT.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index grabs 0.08% within an hour of closing after losing up to 1.2% at the start of the session two days of parliamentary elections at risk for the party in power.

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite rose 0.25% and the CSI 300 0.39%, supported by consumer-related stocks and technology as the real estate sector (-3.79%) fell for the fifth session in a row facing the prospect of the introduction of a property tax and downgrading of promoters’ ratings.

Hong Kong for its part fell by 0.53% after the results below expectations of several insurance companies.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar appreciates slightly against the other major currencies (+ 0.12%) but remains close to the low of a month hit the day before due to the general renewal of appetite for risk but especially the marked appreciation of the euro provoked by statements by the ECB and its president.

The single currency, which rose to $ 1.1692 during Christine Lagarde’s press conference, yielded only a small part of its gains, at 1.1671.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury bill yield of 1.6013% continues its momentum from Thursday as investors pushed past the lower-than-expected US growth figure in the third quarter to favor inflationary signs and the decline in jobless claims.

OIL

The oil market is up slightly but that does not prevent it from heading towards its first weekly decline since August, a decline of around 1% at this point, the week having been marked by the increase in prices. crude stocks in the United States and the announcement of the resumption of direct talks between Iran and the West.

Brent gained 0.13% to 84.43 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) took 0.05% to 82.85 dollars.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)