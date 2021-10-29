Fatal shot of Alec Baldwin: “Not the fault” of the gunsmith of the shooting, say his lawyers

“It’s not Hannah’s fault.” The lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez Reid, the armourer of the film “Rust”, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a member of the team, are stepping up. “Hannah was hired to fill two positions on this film, which made it very difficult for her to focus on her job as an armourer,” they defend. “She demanded training, days to maintain weapons, and the preparation time necessary for a shot but her hierarchy and production refused”, they plead, denouncing “the lack of security meetings”.

“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. This would never have happened if live bullets had not been brought to the set. She does not know where these live bullets come from, ”the statement said. Still according to her legal team, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “has never seen anyone shoot live ammunition with these pistols: she would never have authorized it”.

The defense of the gunsmith also announces that a next press point will take place next week.

The recruitment criteria for the shooting of “Rust” thus raise questions. An experienced props manager, Neal Zoromski, declined to work there after seeing “huge negative signals” during his discussions with the film’s producers. The latter, according to him, refused to hire both a props assistant and a gunsmith, as Neal Zoromski asked them, arguing that one and the same person could perform both functions. “You never take an assistant prop to be as gunsmith”, two roles very demanding and difficult to reconcile, he assured the Los Angeles Times.

The “pressure to produce content and make up for lost time”

The morning of the tragedy, several unionized operators had left the shooting, replaced at short notice by non-unionized technicians, more precarious and therefore less able to ask for the application of safety rules, notes Gregory Keating, professor of law at the University of Southern California. A cinema electrician, who wished to remain anonymous, assured that since the resumption of filming paralyzed by the pandemic, he has “never had so much trouble recruiting people”. “It’s frenzy, this pressure to produce content and make up for lost time. “



Many of the crew members of this low-budget action film (less than $ 7 million according to specialist media) were also sorely lacking in experience.

Without support from a large studio, “Rust” was funded by a collection of smaller companies and was to be broadcast on a video-on-demand platform, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to interviewed experts, these rushed shooting conditions are becoming the norm in Hollywood, with increasing demand to feed streaming services, which are heavy consumers of content.

The awakening of a “trauma”

“There is a lot of pressure to speed up the movement. And after the Covid, we have the feeling that there is even more pressure because people are trying to release films and have deadlines to meet, ”says Joyce Gilliard, hairstylist for Hollywood studios, to whom a filming almost cost his life. Her arm was smashed by a train that struck a film crew in 2014 during the production of “Midnight Rider,” killing a 27-year-old operator. The drama that occurred on the set of “Rust” “awakened a huge trauma,” says Joyce Gilliard. “If productions and studios don’t even think about safety anymore, then it spills over to the rest of the team. It must come from above, ”she believes.