Fears of a 5th wave of Covid-19: the presence of the virus in wastewater raises questions

Wastewater to the rescue of screening tests. Antigenic like PCR, Covid-19 screening tests are no longer on the rise. The week of October 18 to 24 following the end of their free admission (Editor’s note, October 15) was marked by “a decrease of 675,200 tests, focused on 16-65 years” according to the Directorate of research, studies, evaluation and statistics (Drees).

This reduction in the use of tests – and the limits that this generates – reshuffles the maps of epidemiological monitoring and requires looking into other tools for detecting a possible rebound. The monitoring of wastewater, provided by the Obépine network, is one of these tools, and its latest results, like the figures highlighted by the screening tests in recent weeks, call for vigilance.



A “fire start” to watch

“Since the end of September, beginning of October, we have seen about half of our wastewater treatment plants either stopping the descent, or even a slight rebound,” comments from our colleagues from BFMTV Vincent Maréchal, co-founder of the Obépine network. This may according to him “sign a recirculation of the virus”.

However, this increase was predicted by many epidemiologists, particularly because of the drop in temperatures. The increasing presence of the virus in wastewater, observed in just “more than half” of the stations, does not by itself confirm an epidemic resumption.