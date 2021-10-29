First teaser and visuals for Endroad and Microïds Grendizer – News

Actarus, the prince of space, is on the rise these days in France. After the publication of a 100% French comic strip at Kana just two weeks ago, it is therefore the turn of video games, also developed in France, to be talked about again. Yesterday evening was held the Goldorak Xperienz event at the Grand Rex, in Paris. A retrospective and celebration evening of this icon of Japanese animation in France during which Microïds chose to broadcast a first short trailer for the game Grendizer, in development within the Nantes studio Endroad. Two first visuals using the 3D model of the majestic giant robot accompany this video and offer a first glimpse of the visual style chosen by the studio.





” We have been working hard on the development of Grendizer for several months now. »Comments Colomban Cicéron, director of the game and co-founder of Enroad. “We want to create a high quality game for the fans but also for those who have not yet had the chance to know Actarus and his friends. It is an abundant universe that deserves special attention. At Endroad, we are all passionate about this franchise and we are committed to bringing players around the world the game they have dreamed of for decades. “.

For the time being, we do not yet know which genre the title developed by the Nantes studio is moving towards, and Microïds is still lacking in information about it. The publisher’s press release nevertheless mentions a release for the year 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.